Owego, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Willy

By Noah Holloway
 5 days ago

January 17th – Meet Willy!

Willy is an 2 year-old neutered male cat.

He just will plop into your arms and just stretch like that forever.

Willy loves to be held by anybody, and he doesn’t take much to open up with you. He does require a special diet, though, but that makes him extra special.

If your interested in Willy, he’s here at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

