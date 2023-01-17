ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodnights Comedy Club is now open in the Village District

 5 days ago
Goodnights Comedy Club is now open at its permanent location in the Village District.

Photo by RALtoday

It’s show time. After months of renovations, Goodnights Comedy Club’s new, permanent location is now open in the Village District .

Charlie Goodnights opened the iconic comedy club on Morgan Street
in 1983 . Last summer, it temporarily moved into the Village District’s former K&W Cafeteria and operated as a pop-up club. And now, the club is settling in to its permanent home.

The new Goodnights is situated underneath a soon-to-be Shake Shack at 401 Woodburn Rd., Raleigh . You’ll know you’re there when you see the giant “Hand Out Happiness” mural. Inside are two stages with room for an approximately 300-person audience .

See the new club for yourself starting Tuesday, Jan. 17,
all scheduled shows will take place in the new location. Check out the full calendar .

