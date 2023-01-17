Goodnights Comedy Club is now open in the Village District
It’s show time. After months of renovations, Goodnights Comedy Club’s new, permanent location is now open in the Village District .
Charlie Goodnights opened the iconic comedy club on Morgan Street in 1983 . Last summer, it temporarily moved into the Village District’s former K&W Cafeteria and operated as a pop-up club. And now, the club is settling in to its permanent home.
The new Goodnights is situated underneath a soon-to-be Shake Shack at 401 Woodburn Rd., Raleigh . You’ll know you’re there when you see the giant “Hand Out Happiness” mural. Inside are two stages with room for an approximately 300-person audience .
See the new club for yourself — starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all scheduled shows will take place in the new location. Check out the full calendar .
