Read full article on original website
Related
How To Get Nicola Peltz Beckham's Stunning 'Blizzard' Manicure
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Hailey Bieber's so-called "glazed doughnut" manicure, originally designed by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, dominated the summer of 2022 (per Elite Daily). However, another trend is slowly but surely usurping the doughnut: "blizzard" nails. According to PopSugar, "blizzard" nails are a fresh take on a classic french tip, using an ombré effect and glittering top coat to achieve a snowstorm-chic appearance.
Everything You Need To Know About TikTok's 'Everything Showers'
These days, if you are looking for the latest trends, you're going to want to make sure you're on TikTok. According to Iconosquare, while the social media platform is where you'll find a lot of dancing, it's also where you'll find the latest trends. Through branded hashtags and the use of influencers, brands have successfully used the app to promote their products without them seeming obvious. But beyond brand exposure, simple things like hairstyles, fashion trends, and even hygiene routines have become popular from the app.
What Is Triple Cleansing And Is It Safe?
There's much ado about cleansing. Cleansing is the first step of any skincare regimen, as it eliminates all the grime and bacteria that your skin has accumulated throughout the day. Some opt to use micellar water and a cotton pad to get rid of dirt, while some use a combination of a foam or gel cleanser and a cleansing tool to achieve a deeper, more effective clean. Those with drier skin types often reach for oil cleansers since they help retain moisture after you've stripped your skin of all the dirt.
Thin Vs. Fine Hair: What's The Difference?
People often use the terms "thin" and "fine" to categorize hair interchangeably — but those descriptors are not the same. It's typically easy to tell if you have naturally "thick" hair. Thick hair tends to tangle more easily but manages to hold curls and volume for longer. On the other hand, figuring out if you have thin or fine hair can be more complicated, and it doesn't help that we confuse these terms almost constantly.
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0