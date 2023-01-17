These days, if you are looking for the latest trends, you're going to want to make sure you're on TikTok. According to Iconosquare, while the social media platform is where you'll find a lot of dancing, it's also where you'll find the latest trends. Through branded hashtags and the use of influencers, brands have successfully used the app to promote their products without them seeming obvious. But beyond brand exposure, simple things like hairstyles, fashion trends, and even hygiene routines have become popular from the app.

1 DAY AGO