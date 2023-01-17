Read full article on original website
UConn football program rebuilding through transfer portal. Meet the incoming Huskies
In Jim Mora's own words, "The transfer portal is crazy." But Mora and his staff are engaging in the craziness as they continue to rebuild the UConn football program. Coming off a bowl appearance in his first year, Mora has secured seven transfers from other programs. Who are the new...
Editorial: Solution to economic growth in CT is not a mystery
When responding to a question recently about the possibility of raising taxes on high earners, Gov. Ned Lamont’s spokesperson resorted to a familiar refrain: “We’re interested in creating more taxpayers, not more taxes.” It’s something the governor and his people say often, and it mostly comes across as a dodge. It’s not as if only one of the two could exist.
Fire damages University of Connecticut's oldest building
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A fire early Friday heavily damaged the University of Connecticut's oldest building, a colonial-style house built in 1769 that is part of the school's historic district. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the Whitney House at about 6 a.m. and the building was...
Where to celebrate Lunar New Year around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lunar New Year — also known as Chinese New Year — is celebrated on Jan. 22, beginning the start of a new lunar cycle. During the celebration period, which begins with the first new moon of the...
UConn men's basketball routs Butler as Dan Hurley returns to sidelines
HARTFORD — Dan Hurley was back, even if muzzled by a mask following a bout with COVID-19. Kimani Young, too. Samson Johnson was back, returning to game action for the first time since suffering a stress reaction in his right foot more than two months ago. Perhaps most importantly,...
