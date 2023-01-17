Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Vikings Request Interview with Highly Touted DC Candidate
Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings officially made the announcement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would not be returning to the team in 2023. Now, they’ve begun the process of replacing Donatell, and while there are a number of intriguing candidates, the Vikings have made their first official interview request this weekend. That request goes to a very popular candidate: Brian Flores.
5 Cuts the Vikings Can Make to Create Massive Cap Space
The Minnesota Vikings offseason is officially underway after their loss in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. One of the biggest topics of discussion for Minnesota, as has been for multiple years now, is their salary cap. Currently, the Vikings are over the projected 2023 salary cap...
AFC Championship brings boost in revenue to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Bengals big win in western New York Sunday also has huge ramifications for Kansas City outside of the field of play. The city, for the fifth year in a row, will receive a revenue boost. “You know how exciting it is! It’s the most exciting thing in the world. […]
Greg Abbott Snark-Tweets About Dallas Kicker And Gets It Kicked Back In His Face
The GOP Texas governor's joke about the Cowboys' Brett Maher didn't land the way he wanted.
Vikings Draft Thermometer: CB Devon Witherspoon
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon.
Aaron Rodgers’ Contract Leaves Packers in a Precarious Position
Aaron Rodgers’ contract is going to create some problems for the Packers. In fact, there’s a case to be made that it’s already creating issues. Coming off a thoroughly average 8-9 season, the Packers are entering 2023 with a fair amount of uncertainty. Making matters even worse is that the NFC North hierarchy is somewhat muddled. Which team is the favorite going into 2023? For a while, the answer was clear-cut and obvious: the Wisconsin Cheeseheads. Now, though, things aren’t nearly so certain.
13-4 Vikings Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve Been 8-9
The Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 season is in the books—history—and though it’s tempting to sit and think about what might have been, it’s probably more necessary and instructive to consider what the 13-4 Vikings would’ve, could’ve, should’ve been. This season was a thrill...
For the 2nd Straight Year, Sean Desai Is a Vikings DC Candidate
Following parting ways with Ed Donatell this past week, the Minnesota Vikings have been on an extensive search for their next defensive coordinator. They’ve requested interviews with multiple candidates so far (prior to this, officially with Brian Flores of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ryan Nielsen of the New Orleans Saints). Now, for the second year in a row, the Vikings would like an interview with Sean Desai, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
3 Glaring Problems the Vikings Must Fix in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings had an impressive first season under new head coach Kevin O’Connell in 2022. Going 13-4 and winning the NFC North certainly isn’t a bad result to the season. However, their run came screeching to a halt much earlier than they would have liked, losing in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. Minnesota has many things to fix this offseason if they want to avoid that same result. Here are 3 glaring problems that must be solved in 2023.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0