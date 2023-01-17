Read full article on original website
captain
5d ago
that homicide was with a baseball bat!! Are there going to be any new laws restricting the lawful baseball bat owners?!?!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Birkenstock expands American presence with the opening of its fourth US store in CaliforniaAmarie M.Marin County, CA
Related
ksro.com
Vallejo Man Arrested for Drug Sales in Petaluma
A 63-year-old man from Vallejo has been arrested in Petaluma for selling drugs. Last night, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard. He contacted the person inside and saw a large amount of psylocibin next to him. The man, Michael Morand, was detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside, the officer found over a pound of additional illegal controlled substances, along with other evidence of drug sales. Morand was arrested for drug sales and transportation.
98online.com
Police: 3 arrested after attempted cannabis dispensary burglary near Petaluma, 100 mph vehicle chase
(ThePressDemocrat) Three Bay Area men were arrested Tuesday after authorities responded to an attempted burglary at a cannabis dispensary near Petaluma, the second targeting a dispensary in Sonoma County in two days, according to police. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possessing burglary tools, resisting arrest and evading...
ksro.com
Another Dispensary Robbed, This Time in Petaluma: Three Arrested
A second Sonoma County dispensary was the target of thieves this week. The Petaluma Police officers responded to a burglary report at Down Under Industries early Tuesday morning on Ely Road North. When officers arrived, four vehicles took off. Three of the cars matched descriptions of the ones involved in the robbery at Doobie Nights earlier this week. Cops tried to pull over the vehicles, but after speeds reached over 100 miles per hour, the chase was ended due to safety. One of the vehicles that had exited Highway 101 at San Antonio Road was located and after a chase, it crashed into fence and the suspects fled on food. Three suspects from Oakland and San Pablo were captured and booked on multiple charges.
ksro.com
Another Cannabis Dispensary Robbed in Sonoma County by Group of Thieves
Another cannabis dispensary in Sonoma County was robbed this weekend. Doobie Nights Store Manager Donald Monday says 3 cars pulled up to the side of the building early Sunday night on Santa Rosa Avenue, and that’s when thieves pried open a door to gain access to the dispensary…. “It...
Marina District residents demand crackdown on neighborhood crime
SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District residents love their neighborhood, but told city officials at an emotional town hall meeting Tuesday night, they no longer feel safe in their homes.Crime is on the rise in the scenic avenues nestled along the waterfront. Security cameras are recording homes and garages being burglarized. Vehicles are being broken into with regularity and drugs are openly being used on the streets. A 10-month-old baby boy almost died after being exposed to fentanyl in a neighborhood park."I too don't feel safe," said local resident Sam Chehrani. "My wife, when she's walking around, I also feel concern. We...
ksro.com
Young Man Shot in Drive-By Shooting in Santa Rosa; In Serious Condition
An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in southwest Santa Rosa at Hearn and Bellevue Avenue. Police believe Thursday afternoon’s shooting was gang-related. The man was shot in the lower body while walking along a sidewalk. Investigators say the victim is the only known witness, and he’s unconscious right now. Police also say the victim is a high school student, but it’s unclear which school he goes to.
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Find Gun in Car and Drugs at Driver’s Home
Two people were arrested by Santa Rosa police after a revolver was found in their car and drugs at the driver’s residence. On Friday afternoon, an officer pulled over a car for a code violation in the area of Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue. The officer smelled burnt cannabis wafting from the car and searched it – finding a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and a scale with drug residue on it. Police later searched the driver’s residence, located in the 6000-block of Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. There they found over 3-pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, ammunition, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, equipment and packaging used in narcotic sales, and, additional firearms. Enrique Garcia-Jordan and Cheyanne Whitcomb were charged with several drug and gun related felonies.
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
Marin Co. bike thieves using sophisticated means to steal high-end bicycles
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Residential burglaries in Marin County targeting high-end bicycles are increasing and getting more sophisticated, according to Central Marin Police. There has been a rise in high-end bikes being stolen from residential garages, according to an alert sent out from the police. There have been 10 reported cases of such thefts […]
mendofever.com
A Cyclist Is Dead and an 18-Year-Old Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter After Fatal Clearlake Collision
The following is a press release issued by the Clearlake Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to...
Victim in Antioch McDonald's shooting identified as 16-year-old male
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening has been identified as a 16-year-old male, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. At this time, his name will remain confidential. He remains at a local hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police responded to […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
ksro.com
Two Arrested in Santa Rosa for Trafficking Crystal Meth
A Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to two arrests for trafficking crystal meth. Last weekend, police pulled over a car with two people inside for several traffic code violations. The officer searched the car and found several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The two suspects, Brandon Olguin and his wife, Maria Olguin-Chavez, were arrested at the scene. Police later searched their residence on the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive and found more evidence of narcotics sales.
Contra Costa County health officials urge people to avoid hospitals for common illness
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County Health Services and Kaiser Permanente say if you have a common illness like the cold, it can be taken care of at home. Officials said they want to avoid the hospitals from being overcrowded so they are urging people to only go to the hospital if […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Hit and run suspected in Pittsburg teen’s death
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — An apparent hit and run-on January 7 is now the focus in the death of a missing 19-year-old Pittsburg man who was discovered down an embankment along Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced January 16 that Damond Lazenby Jr.,...
Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bicyclsts dart through traffic on Bay Bridge, creating chaotic, dangerous scene on the span
OAKLAND, Calif. - A group of young bicyclists apparently took advantage of the break in the storms to storm the Bay Bridge on their two wheels. The California Highway Patrol said shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers received calls of juveniles riding their bicycles on eastbound Interstate 80 near the span's center anchorage, west of Treasure Island.
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
DUI suspect was driving 100 mph when killing woman: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested for driving under the influence was going more than 100 miles per hour when he struck a car, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said. The suspect was identified as Hector Segura, 37, of Castro Valley. The crash happened Aug. 5, 2022 during morning commute […]
Comments / 2