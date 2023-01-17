A second Sonoma County dispensary was the target of thieves this week. The Petaluma Police officers responded to a burglary report at Down Under Industries early Tuesday morning on Ely Road North. When officers arrived, four vehicles took off. Three of the cars matched descriptions of the ones involved in the robbery at Doobie Nights earlier this week. Cops tried to pull over the vehicles, but after speeds reached over 100 miles per hour, the chase was ended due to safety. One of the vehicles that had exited Highway 101 at San Antonio Road was located and after a chase, it crashed into fence and the suspects fled on food. Three suspects from Oakland and San Pablo were captured and booked on multiple charges.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO