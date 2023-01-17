Read full article on original website
KTBS
Krewe of Justinian hosts Grand Bal XXIX
SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday, the Krewe of Justinian gathered at the Horseshoe Casino's Riverdome to celebrate their Grand Bal XXIX for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. The Krewe of Justinian honored their royal court including Queen XXIX Susie Orman Stinson and King XXIX Maury Hicks. The theme for the...
KTBS
Shreveport Regional Arts Council presents first exhibition of 2023 at Artspace
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Regional Art Council is presenting it's first exhibition of 2023 and it's sure to be a treat for local art lovers who appreciate lots of color. The featured artist is Ellen Soffer, an experienced Shreveport artist of about 30 years. Soffer's colorful, vibrant oil paintings...
KTBS
Pro-life advocates march on Louisiana Boardwalk
Shreveport, LA_ Dozens showed up to the Louisiana Boardwalk in support of life. The theme for this year's Right to Life March is everyone deserves a birthday. Saturday several demonstrators spoke out against abortion and in favor of protecting life in the womb. But many says their pro-life stance goes...
KTBS
Group Travel: Cowboy Country with Rick Rowe
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's nothing like going on a dream vacation. It's even better if you're traveling with a fun group. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe experienced that first hand in 2022 when he visited Cowboy Country. Well, Rick is planning to go on another trip of a lifetime, this time...
KTBS
Child ID kits to be distributed in Bossier Parish
BENTON, La. -- In the coming days, Child ID kits from the National Child Identification Program will be sent home from school with all elementary age students across Bossier Parish. Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff's Office partnered with Bossier Parish Schools and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office...
KTBS
3 children, 5 adults injured in north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - The investigation continues into a Sunday afternoon shooting in Shreveport that injured eight people, two critically. Police found seven people shot inside a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane about 2 p.m. Three of them were juveniles under the age of ten. The four adults were women between the ages of 30 and 60. Authorities say two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. A man arrived at the hospital more than an hour later saying he was also injured during the shooting. His injury was described as a very minor graze wound.
KTBS
Police: Child accidentally shot by sibling playing with gun
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured. It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Faust Drive. Police say the girl was shot at least once and was hit in the arm and stomach. Police say...
KTBS
Big rig driver involved in crash that killed 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The driver of the 18-wheeler who state troopers say veered off the interstate and killed three college band members early last month has been arrested. State police arrested Clyde Gay, 62, of Coushatta, and booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on three counts of negligent homicide. A $300,000 bond has been set.
KTBS
Abandoned steel plant goes up in flames in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas - An abandoned steel plant in Marshall is in ruins after a major fire Thursday night. It happened just before 9 o'clock at the old Smith's Steel Plant in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets. Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the...
KTBS
Stolen car found crashed into light pole on Line Ave.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say two occupants of a stolen car are on foot after crashing into a light pole Saturday afternoon on Line Avenue. SPD dispatched its K-9 units to search for the two men who ran. SWEPCO was on the scene and confirmed that the pole will...
KTBS
Girl Scout cookie season is officially here
SHREVEPORT, La. - The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here. The 2023 Girl Scout cookie season is underway. January 20 - February 7, 2023 · Girls take orders for cookies. February 27 - March 3, 2023 · Girls deliver cookies. March 3 –...
KTBS
Shreveport Police searching for two runaway teens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for two runaway teens. Police said Ziare Wilson ran away from a relative's home on 9100 Walker road. Wilson is described as having rainbowed colored hair. He is approximately 5'4" and weighs approximately 110 lbs. Police are also searching for Bernecia Johnson, 15,...
KTBS
Shreveport man to serve a decade in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man with a criminal record has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced on Jan. 5 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of his sentence. This...
KTBS
Traffic signal to be installed at Innovation Drive, Swan Lake Road intersection
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A busy Bossier City intersection will soon see improved traffic flow and safety through the installation of a new traffic signal. Crews have already completed installing the signal pole foundations, mast arms, and the signal heads at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road.
KTBS
Bossier names alum Gary Smith as new head football coach
A beloved Bearkat is returning home to his alma mater to take the reins as Head Football Coach at Bossier High School. After a selection committee conducted a thorough search and interviewed several candidates, Principal Michele Tugwell is pleased to announce Gary Smith will be the new leader of the Bossier High School Bearkat football team. Coach Smith comes from Haughton High, where he has served as Defensive Coordinator since 2016.
