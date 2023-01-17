SHREVEPORT, La. - The investigation continues into a Sunday afternoon shooting in Shreveport that injured eight people, two critically. Police found seven people shot inside a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane about 2 p.m. Three of them were juveniles under the age of ten. The four adults were women between the ages of 30 and 60. Authorities say two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. A man arrived at the hospital more than an hour later saying he was also injured during the shooting. His injury was described as a very minor graze wound.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO