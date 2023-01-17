Read full article on original website
Related
Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action. According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs
Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Warriors reactions to ugly collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets
The Golden State Warriors fell apart on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, crunch-time once again proving the difference in a 120-116 loss. Here are three key reactions from another major missed opportunity for the defending champions, just a few days after collapsing late to the Boston Celtics. Awful crunch-time collapse The Warriors led the Nets […] The post 3 Warriors reactions to ugly collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Bucks veteran Serge Ibaka
Serge Ibaka is the latest name to emerge on the trade market as the February 9th trade deadline approaches. Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to send him to a new team. The veteran big man has only appeared in 16 games in 2022-23, away from the team for weeks. In limited minutes this […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Bucks veteran Serge Ibaka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 players Nuggets must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Denver Nuggets have been on a tear lately. They have won eight straight games and are now playing their best basketball of the whole season. Denver is currently holding a 32-13 win-loss record, which is the best in the Western Conference. There are many good things about the Nuggets’ current state as a team. However, the front office may be interested to find a deal that benefits the team even more. The Nuggets’ executive office, led by Calvin Booth, has demonstrated that they aren’t sluggish and will act if they believe it would make the squad stronger. As such, here we will look at the players the Nuggets must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Ish Smith.
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Shannon Sharpe stole the show on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena. Sharpe was in attendance to watch the high-profile game, and at one point, the outspoken broadcaster and former NFL star got into it with Ja Morant and some other Grizzlies players over a LeBron […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz open to being sellers at NBA Trade Deadline, with the exception of 2 players
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is a “rising belief leaguewide” that the Utah Jazz is “open to listening to trade pitches to anyone on the roster” outside of Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler. The Jazz is one of the most intriguing teams in the...
LaMelo Ball’s injury status upgrade will make Hornets fans smile
It looks like Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won’t be on the sidelines for long. When Ball suffered a scary-looking left ankle injury last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, it seemed he would be facing a lengthy spell healing and rehabbing his foot. Fortunately that doesn’t seem to be the case. Ball’s injury isn’t as […] The post LaMelo Ball’s injury status upgrade will make Hornets fans smile appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Brown sounds off after Celtics outlast Warriors in OT
Jaylen Brown didn’t look as sharp as he normally does in his return from a three-game absence. But he hit timely shots right when Boston Celtics needed him to send the Golden State Warriors home with a loss. Among Brown’s six makes was the game-tying three-pointer that sent the game to overtime: JAYLEN BROWN TIES […] The post Jaylen Brown sounds off after Celtics outlast Warriors in OT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard’s heartfelt reaction to passing of legendary Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard reacted to the passing of legendary team broadcaster Bill Schonely, who died Friday at age 93. “It’s a sad day for the city and the organization. Schonz was somebody that I actually got to know pretty well. When I first got here, he was one of the first people […] The post Damian Lillard’s heartfelt reaction to passing of legendary Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James helps LA reach mark not seen in over 50 years vs Blazers
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers looked as though they were headed to another loss Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. It was easy to draw that conclusion after seeing the Lakers get outscored by a huge margin in the second period, 45-13. It’s not over till it’s over, though, and the Lakers […] The post LeBron James helps LA reach mark not seen in over 50 years vs Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers PG Patrick Beverley mocking Damian Lillard’s celebration will have Blazers fans pissed
Well, well, well, Patrick Beverley has come out on top again against Damian Lillard. It seemed like the bulldog PG’s antics caught up to him when the Lakers went down by as much as 25 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, LA found a way to claw back into the game, eventually snatching victory […] The post Lakers PG Patrick Beverley mocking Damian Lillard’s celebration will have Blazers fans pissed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams injury updates vs. Magic after scares in win over Raptors
The Boston Celtics are cruising along with the best record in the NBA (35-12) and have won their last 9 games in a row. However, the Celtics are not immune to the injury bug, including those impacting key players Marcus Smart and Robert Williams. #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando: Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUTDanilo […] The post Marcus Smart, Robert Williams injury updates vs. Magic after scares in win over Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant sets Grizzlies record that seemed inevitable
Ja Morant is bound to become all-time Memphis Grizzlies great. Still in only his fourth season in the NBA, Morant has been consistently showing why he is the present and the future of the Grizzlies franchise. In yet another proof of his greatness, Morant has just become the fastest player in Grizzlies history to rack […] The post Ja Morant sets Grizzlies record that seemed inevitable appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Rozier sounds off on Hornets struggles
The Charlotte Hornets have one of the worst records in the NBA at 13-34. They are 14th in the Eastern Conference standings and they have the third worst record overall behind only the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets. They recently had a five game losing streak and have had two different eight game losing […] The post Terry Rozier sounds off on Hornets struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s stern challenge to Warriors after brutal loss to Nets
Stephen Curry couldn’t hide his disappointment after the Golden State Warriors fell to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Warriors actually had a chance to win the contest, leading by as much as 17 points in the game and going ahead 110-100 with less than five minutes remaining. However, they collapsed big time and allowed a Royce O’Neale triple with less 28.5 seconds remaining doom them.
Purdue HC Matt Painter compares Zach Edey to a piñata in strong message to refs
Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painter is going to protect his players, just like any good coach would do. That’s why when it comes to star center Zach Edey, he’s showing no desire to bite his tongue. “He’s like a piñata out there,” Painter tells WLFI News’ Kelly Hallinan. “You guys been to a party […] The post Purdue HC Matt Painter compares Zach Edey to a piñata in strong message to refs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dream’s next move for Allisha Gray after Wings trade
The Atlanta Dream made one of the first moves of the WNBA off-season when they pulled off a trade with the Dallas Wings to acquire Allisha Gray. Gray, who had spent her whole career with the Wings to this point, had been rumored to be moved for much of last season. Now that Gray has […] The post Dream’s next move for Allisha Gray after Wings trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0