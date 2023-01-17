Read full article on original website
Draymond Green hilariously shook Deuce Tatum up like a bag of popcorn after the Warriors' loss to the Celtics
The Warriors had a tough loss against the Celtics on Thursday. They held an 8-point lead in the waning moments of the 4th quarter but squandered it. The Celtics came back to win in overtime 121-118. Obviously, that’s a tough loss. But, clearly, it wasn’t something worth sulking over. At...
Robert Horry Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has No Obligation To Attend Game LeBron James Break Scoring Record
The seven-time NBA champion doesn't have a problem if Abdul-Jabbar skips the game LeBron passes him
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
Milwaukee Bucks trade rumors tracker: Serge Ibaka wants out, Jae Crowder on deck?
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, and since taking over as the general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017, Jon Horst has made some in-season moves via trade and free agency to bolster the roster: George Hill (December 2018)Nikola Mirotić (February 2019)P.J. Tucker (March 2021)Jevon Carter, DeAndre’ Bembry and Serge Ibaka (February 2022) ...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Mitchell and Antetokounmpo clash in Cleveland-Milwaukee matchup
Milwaukee Bucks (29-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Cleveland takes on Milwaukee. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game.
Kendrick Perkins: Lakers are punishing LeBron James for Russell Westbrook trade
Everyone is waiting to see if the Los Angeles Lakers do anything before the Feb. 9 trade deadline to improve their roster and get closer to championship contention. Their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks are apparently their only attractive trade chips, yet the front office is reluctant to trade them, which doesn’t sit well with LeBron James.
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023
Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
“He would be smiling all in your face acting like he’s your friend and stuff” - Why Reggie Miller couldn’t stand Isiah Thomas
Like MJ, Reggie Miller also hated one thing about Isiah Thomas.
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star Player
Since the beginning of January, NBA star center Serge Ibaka has been away from his Milwaukee Bucks team for what has been labeled as "personal reasons," and now the saga has taken a whole new turn.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action. According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion
The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs
Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Warriors reactions to ugly collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets
The Golden State Warriors fell apart on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, crunch-time once again proving the difference in a 120-116 loss. Here are three key reactions from another major missed opportunity for the defending champions, just a few days after collapsing late to the Boston Celtics. Awful crunch-time collapse The Warriors led the Nets […] The post 3 Warriors reactions to ugly collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cavs center Evan Mobley drops 38 points in win over Milwaukee Bucks
The Cleveland Cavaliers had little time to recover from Friday's game loss versus the Golden State Warriors because they had to host the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.
3 players Nuggets must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Denver Nuggets have been on a tear lately. They have won eight straight games and are now playing their best basketball of the whole season. Denver is currently holding a 32-13 win-loss record, which is the best in the Western Conference. There are many good things about the Nuggets’ current state as a team. However, the front office may be interested to find a deal that benefits the team even more. The Nuggets’ executive office, led by Calvin Booth, has demonstrated that they aren’t sluggish and will act if they believe it would make the squad stronger. As such, here we will look at the players the Nuggets must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Ish Smith.
