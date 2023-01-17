ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

Head Start supporters descend on Selma

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

SELMA — The crowd in the meeting room wasn’t buying what Mayor Byron McAllister was selling. The mayor said the town had not asked Head Start to vacate its home of 47 years. “Oh my God,” said a voice in the crowd. McAllister said Selma didn’t intend to boot Head Start from its town-owned home in November. Rather, he said, […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Head Start supporters descend on Selma first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address

SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two people killed in Pitt County house fire

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead after a house fire early this morning in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. Stokes, Statton House, and Belvoir Fire Departments...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

US 70 Collision Injures Three

WILSON’S MILLS – A westbound Chevrolet pickup truck was struck from behind by a smaller pickup truck while stopped for a red light on US Highway 70 at Swift Creek Road, Saturday morning. The both trucks suffered heavy damage. Both drivers and one passenger were transported to Wake...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Apartment complex raising rent by hundreds of dollars

Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are questioning a sharp uptick in rent imposed by new ownership company. Some are facing rent increases of around $300. Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are questioning a sharp uptick in rent imposed by new ownership company. Some are facing rent increases of around $300.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognized This Person?

SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway

GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy