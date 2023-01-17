Read full article on original website
Related
How Many of These Wicked Awesome Maine Slang Terms Do You Use?
As Mainers, we've heard all sorts of good slang. Ironically, one that didn't make this list that was always a favorite in my house growing up was describing something as "drier than a popcorn fart." This could be an overcooked steak, or it could be your skin in the middle of winter. Just about anything that could be described as "dry" often had popcorn farts attached. At least in our house.
A Boston TV Station Tours Bangor To See What Inspired Stephen King
A Boston TV station wanted to find out what inspired Stephen King, by paying a visit to Bangor. Chronicle is a show that bills itself as an “Insider's Guide to New England” It airs weeknights at 7:30 on WCVB-TV Channel 5, the ABC affiliate in Boston, Massachusetts. The best way to describe it would be that is similar to the show 207, which airs locally, here on Channel 2.
What Kitchen Gadget Do You Think Mainers Use Most?
My personal opinion may be a bit skewed... When you work in a professional kitchen long enough, whether you like it or not, you end up acquiring things for your kitchen that most folks may never have. Either it's something totally intimidating, or something that just doesn't make sense in a home kitchen, but as a cook, you'll own it.
The Date For The 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Is Set
On June 24th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, once again becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, when this beloved yearly event returns for another exciting year. The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 7th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. I also love it because the crew at Pat's Pizza in Downtown Dover, always spoil me rotten!
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?
When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city, before t8ings start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the back yard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
Maine Trapping: Fall 2022 Harvest Reports Are Due Soon
Trappers are running low on time to submit their harvest report for the fall 2022 season. Maine Trappers have a little homework to submit soon. Mandatory trapping reports for the fall 2022 season are coming due January 31. All licensed trappers 16 years and older must submit their report by January 31, even if they did not trap. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife uses the information provided in harvest reports to determine trapping activity, and gather data on species that are not registered and tagged.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Can Any Mainers Legally Use Tire Chains, or Just Big Giant Trucks?
The roads lately have all made us wish we drove snow cats. Remember those big machines they drove in the original version of The Shining? The first time I ever saw that movie, I was obsessed with the idea of the snow cats. It's basically an SUV type deal with snow tracks on it instead of tires. Kind of like, half snowmobile, half road vehicle.
One Man Arrested After Stabbing a Stranger Six Times in Winslow, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Winslow is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight on Lasalle Street in Winslow, Maine. The man was attacked from behind and stabbed at least six times around 10:00 am on January 18, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15
Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Former News Center Maine Journalist Chris Rose has Died at 63
News Center Maine said reporter and journalist Chris Rose died Wednesday after a cardiac event at the age of 63. Rose leaves behind his two daughters, Duffy and Miranda. Rose Worked at News Center Maine for Over 30 Years. Chris Rose spent over 30 years working at WCSH from 1986...
Winning Ticket Sold in Maine for the Mega Million Jackpot of $1.35 Billion
For the first time ever someone bought the winning ticket in Maine for the Mega Millions grand prize of $1.35 billion. Mainer is the Single Ticket Holder for the Mega Million Jackpot of $1.35 Billion. The winner got all the numbers right in Friday nights drawing - 30, 43, 45,...
What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?
Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
Hey, Maine! Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Eat Icicles
Ewww...Something to remember when the inevitable cold comes after all the Friday rain we get. Do you know the famous term "Don't eat the yellow snow" meaning that someone may have peed in it? Well, it turns out that icicles aren't so great either. When you live through our harsh...
Dr. Nirav Shah Appointed to U.S. CDC as Principal Deputy Director
Dr. Nirav Shah is moving to the role of Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. He is leaving his current position as Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention after being appointed by Governor Janet Mills on Thursday. Dr. Nirav Shah Assumes the...
Maine May Soon Send You Unclaimed Money You Didn’t Know You Had
Thanks to the recent relief checks, you might get money from the Maine Unclaimed Property List you didn't even know was owed to you. Have you ever checked the unclaimed property list? It's worth a look, because you never know. You might have some money there. Unclaimed property can be things like money left in bank accounts you haven't used in a long time, insurance premium payouts that couldn't find their way to you, unpaid refunds, and things you forgot about years ago. The money is just sitting there, waiting for you to pick it up. Currently, Maine is holding $303,462,851 in unclaimed property.
Reward Being Offered For Folks Who Can Identify These Alleged UMaine Sign Stealers
The University of Maine Police Department is asking for some assistance identifying a group of people who allegedly vandalized a sign and statue on the Orono campus. According to the University Of Maine Police Department Facebook Page, both incidents took place in November of last year, just before the Thanksgiving break. And both times, the culprits were seen on video, which authorities used to grab some still shots of the people involved.
Two People Dead in Overnight Fire on Main Street in Woodstock, N.B.
Woodstock Police say two people were found dead early Saturday morning following a fire at a residence on Main Street in Woodstock, New Brunswick. The Woodstock Fire Department and police officers responded to a structure fire at 732 Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from Woodstock Police Chief Gary Forward. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and there was extensive damage to the two-story home.
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0