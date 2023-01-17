ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

Cooper fills seat on Johnston bench

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has named Michael Onufer to the District Court bench in Johnston, Harnett and Lee counties. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Henry Willis. Onufer has been an assistant public defender and assistant district attorney in North Carolina. He serves on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. Onufer earned his bachelor’s degree from […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Cooper fills seat on Johnston bench first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 1

Related
newsfromthestates.com

A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch

1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
WRAL

'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
TAR HEEL, NC
The Center Square

Chosen for their help to override vetoes? Or for their leadership?

(The Center Square) – Assignments that put Democrats in leadership positions on several North Carolina House of Representatives committees this week are raising speculation about the Republican majority’s strategy for overriding vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Political observers contend the assignments will likely be one of several factors that will weigh on Democrats as they consider crossing the aisle on controversial issues in the coming years. Republicans won a...
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WNCT

More than 280 illegal firearms forfeited in NC Eastern District in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — At least 280 illegal firearms were forfeited and approximately 278 defendants were charged with federal firearms offenses within the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2022, according to an announcement from Michael Easley, U.S. attorney for the district. The Eastern District includes 44 counties from Raleigh to the Atlantic coast. “Getting […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

Jan. 22 Ceremony To Commemorate 1961 B-52 Nuclear Bomb Accident Near Goldsboro

RALEIGH – A replica of a nuclear bomb will be returning to North Carolina to commemorate the anniversary of the catastrophic 1961 B-52 nuclear bomber accident near Goldsboro in Wayne County, North Carolina. The North Carolina Peace Action will hold the remembrance ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Terry Sanford Federal Building on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. The event is open to the public.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new set of state troopers have graduated from the 157th program. The North Carolina Highway Patrol welcomes 36 troopers from the Basic Highway Patrol School. These troopers completed 27 weeks of extensive training. The ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10:00...
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Tests Alcohol Monitoring Bracelets To Combat Impaired Driving

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced an upgraded “Booze It And Lose It” campaign that will initially be tested in western North Carolina. Seven western North Carolina counties will participate in the enhanced program, which involves fitting offenders with Continuous Alcohol Monitoring (CAM) bracelets. The devices are able to detect the presence of alcohol in a person’s sweat.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy