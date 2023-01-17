Cooper fills seat on Johnston bench
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has named Michael Onufer to the District Court bench in Johnston, Harnett and Lee counties. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Henry Willis. Onufer has been an assistant public defender and assistant district attorney in North Carolina. He serves on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. Onufer earned his bachelor’s degree from […]
