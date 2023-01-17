ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Winners and Losers: Apple updates its Mac line as smartphone sales plummet

OPINION: It’s the weekend once again, meaning it’s time for us to recall our winner and loser from the tech headlines of the last week. The most exciting news this week came from Apple as it unveiled its latest MacBook Pro and Mac Mini computers, making the company an easy pick for our winner. With that said, the iPhone maker has almost certainly been affected by a general decline in the smartphone market.
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Apple should start selling old MacBook Pro laptops

Apple launched new iterations of the MacBook Pro this week, with upgrades to the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips boosting the performance to new heights. While I didn’t expect the new laptops to arrive so early in the year, it’s no shock to see Apple refreshing its MacBook Pro line since the last update was back in 2021.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra deal we’ve all been waiting for is here

We’ve found yet another incredible SIM mobile deal, this time on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G with 128GB of storage. There has never been a better time to upgrade your handset, as we’ve found a fantastic SIM deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This deal comes with absolutely no upfront costs, with the contract lasting for 24 months at £44 per month.

