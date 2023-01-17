Crime Reports: Assault reported at Abilene home over WiFi connection issues

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

5800 block of Hwy 277 S – Burglary of Building

A victim reported two drills worth $300 were stolen from her garage.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown suspect made several unauthorized charges on her account and opened a bank account in her name.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his firearm worth $300 was reported stolen.

3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her multiple times.

4600 block of Carrie Ann Lane – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim was arrested for violating a protective order.

2100 block of Graham Street – Assault

A victim contacted police due to an unauthorized charge on her bank account.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A theft and Aggravated Assault report was generated at a south Abilene business.

2900 block of Button Willow Parkway – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown person damaged her property.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A victim put pills in her purse then passed all points of sale without paying for them.

600 block of Westwood Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A skill saw worth $300 was reported stolen.

2300 block of Shelton Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence at a north Abilene residence.

300 block of N Jefferson Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported nearly $4,000 worth of items were reported stolen during a break-in.

900 block of N 8th Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect caused damage to vehicles in north Abilene.

3000 block of S 7th Street – Burglary of Building

A tool box was reported stolen in south Abilene.

1300 block of Elmwood Drive – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

A firearm was reported stolen in south Abilene.

5600 block of 1st Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported someone entered his room and took $400 in cash.

5400 block of S 1st Street – Assault

2400 block of 7th Street – Criminal Mischief

3100 block of 1st – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend during an argument.

2500 block of N 1st Street – Burglary of Building

Cigarettes, safe, and cash were reported stolen in north Abilene.

1900 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim became disorderly at the Hendrick Medical Center ER and was arrested for criminal mischief after refusing to leave multiple times.

2000 block of Cedar Crest Drive – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $350 was reported stolen in Abilene.

5000 block of Hwy 277 S – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a south Abilene business in reference to an injured subject. A report was generated for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

2100 block of Oakland Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim in south Abilene reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

5300 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a south Abilene address and reported a disturbance in progress.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $500 was reported stolen.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence

An assault family violence report was taken after an altercation over WIFI connection problems.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

Officers responded to a theft in south Abilene.

1400 block of Bridge Avenue – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported three suspects were inside his vacant house.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported she was harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

A report was taken for a stolen vehicle in north Abilene.

500 block of Peach Street – Harassment

A victim reported he was harassed by his ex-girlfriend.

2800 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing vape pens in north Abilene.

Arrests

Teresa Rivers – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Rivers was contacted during a disturbance and was found to be out of compliance with a protective order.

Ismael Mendoza – Warrant

Mendoza was contacted on a bicycle in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Chenevert White – Warrant, Evading Arrest

White was pulled over during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Dustin Thorp – Possession of Controlled Substance

Thorp was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and methamphetamine was found in the center console of his vehicle.

Elida Gallion – Theft of Property

Gallion was contacted after she was seen putting pills into her purse at an Abilene store then leaving without paying.

Matthew Torrez – Warrant

Mitchell Gollihar – Public Intoxication

Gollihar was contacted after getting into a fight and was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Jaden Speegle – Driving While Intoxicated

Speegle was contacted for driving 78 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis results showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.116 and 0.134.

Stephanie Holt – Possession of Controlled Substance

Holt was contacted after she was found sleeping in her vehicle at a gas station for hours. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search yielded 2 oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

Ellis Clark – Failure to Identify

Clark was contacted during a traffic stop for having only one taillight. He had no physical identification and gave his brother’s information to police.

Creighton Clark – Warrant

Clark was contacted while walking down the street and found to have an active warrant.

Caldararu Cristinel – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No DL, Knowingly Altered License Plate

Cristinel was contacted in his vehicle and was found to not have a drivers license or insurance for his vehicle. He was also displaying an obscured license plate.

Alesia Aguero – Theft of Property

Aguero was contacted for stealing merchandise from a north Abilene business and passing all points of sale. She fled on foot and drove away in a vehicle with two other acquaintances. She was found to be in possession of nearly $500 worth of stolen merchandise.

Jaquan Porter – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Porter is accused of taking two motor vehicles and property without consent. He was also found to be in possession of a firearm.

Wanda Lowe – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to an injured person call, where Lowe was arrested.

Jacob Southwood – Public Intoxication

Southwood was contacted after he was seen running from a vehicle that was left in the middle of the roadway. He was then seen walking in the middle of the road and admitted he left his vehicle because he was too drunk to drive. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Jason Graham – Driving While Intoxicated

Graham was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to maintain a single lane. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Tariq Minto – Driving While Intoxicated

Mino was contacted for driving 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.120 and 0.124.

John Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for having an active warrant.

Brendan Cordle – Warrant

Cordle was contacted in reference to a trespass in progress call and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Savion White – Criminal Trespass

White was arrested after being belligerent toward staff at an Abilene hospital.

Jorge Hernandez – Sexual Assault (Warrant)

Hernandez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Kelby Cauthen – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Container

Cauthen was contacted after he was found passed out in his vehicle while it was funning. There was also a full, cold beer in the console. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Irma Valles – Warrant

Valles was contacted at Salvation Army in reference to a theft and was found to have an active warrant.

Ivan Encarnacion – Terroristic Threat

Encarnacion was contacted after threatening two family members and was arrested.

Cherish Lovelace – Warrant

Lovelace was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Diana Olvera – Warrant

Olvera was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Joey Ashworth – Public Intoxication

Ashworth was contacted while asleep on the side of the road with an empty beer can at his feet. He admitted to drinking while watching the game and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

