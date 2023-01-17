Read full article on original website
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Caroline Wozniacki reveals her feud with controversial star Jelena Ostapenko at Australian Open
Retired tennis player Caroline Wozniacki has lifted the lid on her feud with controversial Latvian star Jelena Ostapenko while commentating at the Australian Open.
"You are talking about a GOAT": McEnroe hopes Nadal goes out when he wants instead of being forced after Australian Open exit
John McEnroe hopes that Rafael Nadal leaves tennis on his own terms as opposed to an injury making it impossible for him to continue playing. We already saw an injury sort of force a GOAT into retirement as Federer's knees were unable to recover well enough for him to play competitive tennis further. McEnroe hopes that doesn't happen to Nadal as he injured himself at the Australian Open. He's had a long list of injuries and his final three grand slam runs have all been cut short by injuries.
Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
Novak Djokovic accused of breaking Australian Open Rules in viral video of another mysterious drink
Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic's brave run to the Australian Open finals with an injured leg has been tempered by fresh accusations he could have broken rules with a mystery drink bottle.
'He's full of s—': Nelly Korda calls 'BS' on brother Sebastian's claim he's worst athlete in family
Nelly Korda is in Orlando and in contention at the LPGA's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"
Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open
Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
Maria Sakkari falls victim to the Netlix curse, loses to Lin Zhu in Melbourne
Maria Sakkari became the latest seed to crash out of the event as she was beaten by a very inspired Lin Zhu who played bravely all match long and won the match. All jokes asides, Lin Zhu did not need the help of any kind of Netflix curse because she played a spectacular match to down Maria Sakkari in a very close 3-set match. The Chinese player was up early in this match but allowed Sakkari to battle back in the opening set and take it to the tiebreak. In the tiebreak, we saw Zhu take the 4-1 lead which was enough to capture the set 7-3 in the tiebreak.
McEnroe believes that Murray would still be in Australian Open if Kokkinakis match was shorter
John McEnroe is certain that Andy Murray would have beaten Roberto Bautista Agut had his match against Kokkinakis been shorter or ended sooner. McEnroe came out against the appaling scheduling that put the winner of the Murray - Kokkinakis match at a huge disadvantage in the next round. It proved true as Murray lacked enough energy to compete properly against Bautista Agut. He won a set and had a 2-0 lead in the 4th sed but faltered to lose in four.
Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal
Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
"It's not fair for players": Becker backs Murray in rules row after incredibly late finish at Australian Open
Andy Murray didn't like the scheduling that saw him finish his match at four in the morning in Melbourne and Boris Becker backed him in those comments. Many have come out against those kinds of schedules advocating for only one match in the night session ensuring that it ends at most around midnight. It's unlikely to happen because everything in sports, including tennis, is driven by profit and players will simply have to deal with that. McEnroe came out against after Murray's comments and Becker shares their views:
"I guess it's a motivation to win even more": Rybakina on being shunned spotlight despite Wimbledon win
Elena Rybakina is not really bothered by the lack of recognition for her Wimbledon achievement as she mainly focuses on playing tennis taking it one match at a time. The reigning Wimbledon champion was much of her early business in Melbourne conducted on the outer smaller courts which seems unfitting for a champion like her. She noticed it too but is not really bothered by it explaining that she doesn't care:
Cilic confirms surgery after missing Australian Open: “It seemed the best option for a long term fix to the injury”
The former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic decided to have knee surgery and admitted that he had been suffering from an injury for several months that forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open. He made the announcement by a post on Twiter:. “Few challenging weeks to start 2023. After...
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Djokovic reveals 'specific movement' causing pain in his leg: "It happens every match"
Novak Djokovic continues to be hampered by his injury despite playing amazing tennis and winning matches comfortably and he spoke about it. Djokovic remains one of the main talking points at the Australian Open because it's the only thing that could really stop him. His tennis is spectacular, especially with the newfound aggressiveness due to the injury. The Serbian looks unlikely to lose a match due to his tennis but the injury could prevent him from moving well and that's one of his major assets.
Sebastian Korda stuns Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open shocker
MELBOURNE, Australia — Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open’s third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, is a 22-year-old from Florida who is seeded 29th. He equaled his best showing at any Grand Slam tournament by reaching the round of 16. The No. 7-seeded Medvedev won the U.S. Open two years ago and made it to the final in Australia in 2021, when he lost to Novak Djokovic, and 2022,...
Australian Open 2023: Why does tennis finish so late? And what's the impact on players?
A "farce" is how Andy Murray described his 4am finish at the Australian Open and very few people - if anybody - disagreed. Murray wrapped up a five-set win against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4:05am local time on Friday, leading to a discussion about the tournament's scheduling and the welfare of the players.
