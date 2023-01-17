(Clarinda) -- A local childcare facility is hoping to gauge the current childcare needs in Page County. That's why Grandma's House Daycare is asking providers, employers, and parents alike to partake in a Childcare Market Study Survey to identify current offerings in the area and where they could improve. Bobbi Whitehill is the director of Grandma's House Daycare. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Whitehill says the move comes after the daycare received a grant through First Children's Finance. Additionally, she says waiting lists in nearly every age group for their services and other providers in the area continue to grow.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO