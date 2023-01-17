Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (1/22): Huskers, Tigers both fall
(KMAland) -- Both Nebraska and Missouri lost in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday. Nebraska (12-8, 4-5): Nebraska lost in Big Ten Conference play to No. 11 Maryland (16-4, 7-2). Jaz Shelley had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Huskers while Sam Haiby added nine points and 12 rebounds.
kmaland.com
Nebraska/Northwestern men's hoops moved to Wednesday
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska/Northwestern men's basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed for Wednesday. The move comes because Northwestern's previously scheduled with Wisconsin had to be rescheduled to Monday due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.
kmaland.com
Sidney outlasts Stanton 56-47 to take home third place in Corner Conference tournament
(Griswold) -- Sidney boys basketball claimed third place in the Corner Conference tournament after a 56-47 win over Stanton Saturday night. The Cowboys (6-8) used a second-half push and some lockdown defense to get revenge on Stanton (9-5), who had defeated them twice earlier this year. "Each game has been...
kmaland.com
Behind senior lineup, Palmyra challenging selves with tough schedule
(Palmyra) -- Palmyra boys basketball hasn't shied away from tough competition this season. It's led to an 8-7 record, but their resiliency could pay dividends in the long run. The Panthers have wins over Southern, Johnson-Brock, Johnson County Central, Weeping Water, David City, Sterling, Falls City Sacred Heart and Conestoga. Their seven losses are to Freeman, Mead, Crete, Douglas County West, Auburn, Parkview Christian and Freeman.
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/20): LC rolls to title in Plattsmouth
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central continued their dominant season with a team title in Plattsmouth Friday night. Lewis Central scored 155 points to win this tournament. Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105), Sophie Barnes and Espie Almazan (145) were champs for the Titans. Cierra Elderbaum (110) was a runner-up while Susan Elderbaum (120) Madison Allmon (130), Isabell Sunderman (155) and Kelis Tawzer (170) were third-place finishers.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/21): Clarinda downs Red Oak, DeVries reaches 1,000 points
(KMAland) -- Clarinda beat Red Oak, Max DeVries reached 1,000 points, Harlan won at Sokol Arena, Louisville advanced in the NCC Tournament and more from Saturday in KMAland boys hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 66 Red Oak 55. Tadyn Brown had 22 points and Wyatt Schmitt scored 17 for Clarinda...
kmaland.com
4 Nebraska softball players crack Extra Innings Elite 100
(Lincoln) -- Four Nebraska softball players are in the Extra Elite 100 and Shortstop list. Billie Andrews was No. 46 and No. 8 among shortstops, Courtney Wallace was No. 11 as a two-way player, Sydney Gray was No. 14 among third basemen and Mya Felder was No. 16 at first base.
kmaland.com
KMAland Swimming (1/21): Sioux City swims to win at LC Invitational
(Council Bluffs) -- The Sioux City Spartans swim team won the Lewis Central Boys Swimming Invitational on Saturday. Sioux City had 422 points while Lewis Central posted 227 in third. Atlantic was 10th with 95 points. Sioux City won all three relays while Hudson Vonk was the individual champion in...
kmaland.com
Creston leads after Day 1, Shenandoah puts three into semifinals at 68th John J. Harris Invitational
(Corning) -- Creston's dominance and Shenandoah's gradual improvements were on display for KMAland to see Friday night in the first night of the 68th Annual John J. Harris Invitational. The Panthers posted 108.5 points on Friday, 30 ahead of runner-up Winterset. Ten Creston grapplers are into the semifinals: Christian Ahrens...
kmaland.com
Dale E. Whitehill, 93 of Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday; January 28, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery With Full Military Honors. Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Red Oak Large Group Speech Results
(Council Bluffs) -- The Red Oak Large Group Speech team competed Saturday at districts at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. Below are results as reported by Coach Kelsey Mangold. The Red Oak Large Group Speech team had a fantastic day at T.J. In Council Bluffs today! We took...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Large Group District Speech Results
(Council Bluffs) -- The Shenandoah Large Group Speech team was in action Saturday at districts held at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. Below are results as submitted by Coach Amy Toye. Six groups earned 1 ratings and will compete at State competition on February 4, at Waukee:. Group...
kmaland.com
Hamburg board approves charter school expansion
(Hamburg) -- Less than a year into its inaugural run, Hamburg's Charter High School is adding new programs. Recently, the Hamburg School Board approved an expansion of the fledgling career academy to include instruction in automotive services, technology and cosmetology in the 2023-24 school year. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the new programs are designed to lure even more students to the school.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City housing initiative moves forward
(Nebraska City) -- After months of planning, Nebraska City officials have taken the initial step towards a new housing development project. Recently, the Nebraska City City Council approved phase one of the city's residential development master plan. The plan entails placing 79 parcels of land for individual or residential housing, 48 lots for multifamily units, and 24 spaces for duplexes at a location near the old Grundman Airport and CHI St. Mary's Hospital. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the project is designed to address a shortage in workplace housing in the community.
kmaland.com
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
kmaland.com
Grandma's House Daycare seeking childcare market survey participants
(Clarinda) -- A local childcare facility is hoping to gauge the current childcare needs in Page County. That's why Grandma's House Daycare is asking providers, employers, and parents alike to partake in a Childcare Market Study Survey to identify current offerings in the area and where they could improve. Bobbi Whitehill is the director of Grandma's House Daycare. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Whitehill says the move comes after the daycare received a grant through First Children's Finance. Additionally, she says waiting lists in nearly every age group for their services and other providers in the area continue to grow.
kmaland.com
Page County health board seeking collaboration, grant dollars in '23
(Clarinda) -- Page County public health officials are outlining their goals for the new year. During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Board of Health discussed priorities and initiatives heading into 2023. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says his department's primary goal is to improve the county's community health ranking in the state. The county currently ranks 66th out of 99 counties. Thus, Mullen says he has been reviewing and working with the State Health Initiative Plan, through which he has also asked to be part of a mental and behavioral health work group.
