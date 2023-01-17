Read full article on original website
aarp.org
AARP, PULP Commend PSC Action Eliminating Utility Debt for 478,000 NY Households
ALBANY—AARP New York and the Public Utility Law Project (“PULP”) today applauded the New York State Public Service Commission’s order that will eliminate utility debt for another 478,000 households across the state that are currently behind on their electric and gas bills because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
gladstonedispatch.com
Kansas wind turbines
Affordable, reliable and sustainable: Report compares utility performance. A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings. The report by the Illinois-based Citizens […]
aarp.org
AARP Foundation Provides Free Tax Assistance in Idaho
Beginning in February and continuing until the end of tax season, AARP Foundation is providing complimentary tax preparation through its Tax-Aide program. To find a Tax-Aide site and hours of operation in your community use the online locator HERE. For a list of documents needed for Tax-Aide service click HERE.
WIBW
Gov. pushes “Axing Your Taxes” plan as inflation affects Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As inflation continues to affect Kansans’ wallets - especially on grocery items like eggs - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly continues to push her “Axing Your Taxes” plan. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to the Hillcrest Transitional Housing...
Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping
TOPEKA — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday. During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of legislation to help out Kansans buying for school […] The post Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
aarp.org
AARP Louisiana Announces Grant Opportunity for Quick-Action Community Improvement Projects
We know that it takes time to build great communities. But we also believe that tangible improvements can spark long-term change. AARP launched the Community Challenge in 2017 to fund projects that build momentum to improve livability nationwide. We are excited to announce the program is back in 2023 for its seventh year and is currently accepting applications online through March 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Broadband access improves in 15 Kansas counties, here’s where
TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than $40 million has been awarded to service providers in Kansas to extend high-speed internet across several underserved counties. Cassie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, said a total of $44.5 million has been distributed to nine service providers to extend internet access to 18,468 locations in 15 […]
aarp.org
AARP Colorado Accepting 2023 Community Challenge Grant Applications
AARP Colorado invites local eligible organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 3 p.m. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity...
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas, Missouri customers about new tactic
Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday.
kttn.com
EPA finds Kansas and Missouri home renovators in violation of lead-based paint regulations
An official for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ruled that two home renovation companies must pay civil penalties to resolve violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kansas, must pay $44,680; and Askins Development Group LLC of...
abc17news.com
Parson signs executive order aiming to help older, aging residents
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Thursday aiming to reduce age and disability discrimination, and eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, a press release stated. There are more than 1.1 million Missouri residents older than 60 years old, a press release stated. Older...
aarp.org
How to Sign Up for ACA Health Insurance in Rhode Island
En español | Rhode Islanders are required to have health insurance — and they can face a nearly $700 per person fine each year that they don’t. Those who don’t get it through an employer are eligible to buy high-quality coverage at low or no cost through HealthSource RI, the state’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, during open enrollment, which began on Nov. 1, 2022 and runs through Jan. 31, 2023.
aarp.org
AARP Oklahoma 2023 Legislative Priorities Virtual Q & A
AARP Oklahoma is hosting a virtual conversation on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page on Thursday, February 9 at 10 a.m. to discuss AARP Oklahoma’s statewide advocacy work. AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl will outline advocacy efforts at the Capitol and take questions. AARP Oklahoma’s 2023 advocacy priorities are...
aarp.org
AARP Oklahoma Accepting 2023 Community Challenge Grant Applications Through March 15
AARP Oklahoma invites local eligible organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic...
aarp.org
Prepare for Reduced SNAP Benefits in March
Texans receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should prepare for reduced payments starting in March. February will be the last month of SNAP Emergency Allotments, leaving recipients only with regular SNAP payments. All SNAP-eligible households will experience a loss in payments. SNAP households will lose at least...
Radon Warning: Kansans urged to test for cancer-causing gas
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas leaders are urging people to test for radon, a radioactive gas that’s the second-leading cause for lung cancer in the U.S. Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by […]
aarp.org
How to Sign Up for ACA Health Insurance in New Jersey
En Español | Most New Jerseyans are eligible to buy health insurance through GetCoveredNJ, the state’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, during open enrollment, which runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023. Other residents who experience a qualifying life event — such as a marriage, divorce, the birth of a child, a move or lost health insurance — or who qualify for the state's new Expanded Access Special Enrollment Period may be eligible to buy or change coverage outside the open enrollment period.
aarp.org
How to Sign Up for ACA Health Insurance in Minnesota
En español | Most Minnesotans are eligible to buy health insurance through MNsure, the state’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, during open enrollment in the fall. Residents who experience a qualifying life event, such as a marriage, divorce, the birth of a child, a move or lost health insurance, may be eligible to buy or change coverage outside the open enrollment period.
aarp.org
Family Caregiver Resources for Florida
Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
aarp.org
What the AARP!
This story is provided by AARP Michigan. Visit the AARP Michigan page for more news, events, and programs affecting retirement, health care, and more.
