DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 16-year-old smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase, authorities stated. A video uploaded on social media by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, showed three people bail out of the vehicle during the chase with the third person falling out […]

DEL RIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO