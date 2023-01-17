Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:51 p.m. EST
Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton plow while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe. In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed appreciation for support and added that “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown" and also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies, among other roles.
King Charles makes major changes to upcoming coronation
King Charles will not wear the traditional costume on Coronation Day. The 74-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September - is set to receive his coronation ceremony on May 6 but has reportedly opted to wear a military uniform because the traditional breeches are "too dated."
AP News Summary at 10:12 p.m. EST
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van. MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says the man killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting. Luna has identified the suspect at 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. He says no other suspects are at large. Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. Seven of the wounded people remained in the hospital.
