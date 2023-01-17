ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Teens from New York charged with attempted murder in Knoxville

By Gregory Raucoules
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit with Knoxville Police Department officers on Tuesday.

Two 15-year-old males from New York face attempted second-degree murder charges and could face additional charges, according to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on E. Magnolia Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. where a victim told investigators that two people were attempting to break into a car in the parking lot when he attempted to intervene.

Police claim the suspects fired at the victim and sped away from the scene in a white Kia. The victim was not struck by the gunfire.

After the car was seen on a police camera, officers attempted to stop the car near the ramp to I-40 E from Cherry Street. A pursuit ensued. The suspects fled on foot after the car crashed on I-40 near Asheville Highway.

With the assistance of a K-9 track, officers were able to take both suspects into custody around 9:45 a.m.

Police said multiple stolen firearms were recovered at the scene. A press release also said the white Kia was also reported as stolen.

Denise Krupp
5d ago

let's show them up north thugs how we treat criminals,we don't have bail reform in TN enjoy prison .

Bigchevy
5d ago

Those pesky killer teens at again. Charge em up as adults, give em some Tennessee Justice.

