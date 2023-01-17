CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati is gaining another public company, one that will immediately join the upper echelons of the Fortune 500 upon its debut. On Jan. 4, multinational conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) spun off GE HealthCare as its own public company. By this time next year its energy business will make its public debut as GE Vernova. After that, GE Aerospace will become the new GE, leasing its iconic initials to its sister companies.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO