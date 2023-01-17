Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
WKRC
Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
WKRC
Cincy-style cuisine: Local restaurants partner to create chili pizza
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati cuisine lovers no longer have to choose between local pizza or chili for dinner. Two area favorites -- Fireside Pizza and Camp Washington Chili -- have teamed up to create "The Cincy Special." It's a pizza topped with Cincinnati-style chili, mustard, and hot sauce,...
WKRC
Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Puppies Squanchie and Chomper are adorable balls of energy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Puppies Squanchie and Chomper are full of energy, but they're also very sweet!. Chomper is 11 months old and a Terrier-mix and Squanchie is a Shepherd-mix. They need a fun, loving environment where they can get lots of exercise and have a strong leader. For more information,...
WKRC
Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back with a splash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back. The show features dozens of speed boats, pontoons, and kayaks at the Duke Energy Convention Center. On Saturday, a turkey calling contest is scheduled. The show kicks off Friday at 5. Saturday and Sunday things get started at...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Stoney is part dog, part polar bear, all sweetness!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Stoney is such a big dog because he's full of love!. The 200-pound pup is very sweet, easy to handle, and absolutely loves cuddling. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society website, or call (513) 541-7387.
WKRC
Sunday snow storm leads to winter fun at the park
CLIFTON (WKRC) - The snow storms on Sunday led to difficulties for drivers across the city. By 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, more than 200 calls had been made to AAA. Yet, while cars and even metro buses were getting stuck in the roads, the weather also led to perfect conditions for snowball fights or sledding.
WKRC
Area bar and restaurant owners frustrated over slow rollout of sports betting kiosks
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Erik Richman took over the Varsity Sports Bar and Grill four years ago and he spent a thousand dollars in 2022 on a license that allows sports gambling in his restaurant with a kiosk. While he expected to have it start right away when...
WKRC
What happened to McDonald's at CVG?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The days of passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) ordering a Big Mac are over. McDonald’s has shut down its longtime location in the airport’s Terminal B food court without giving much of an explanation, CVG officials said. “We were a little...
WKRC
Big Bone Lick State Park is a window into the past
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Where did the Buffalo Bills get their name? It's in reference to legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody. However, the logo is technically a bison. But you would probably never go to Buffalo to see bison. And fortunately, you don't have to. "Buffalo is more of...
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE offers $9 adoption fees in honor of number 9, Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is offering $9 adoption fees for anyone who shows up to the shelter wearing orange and black. It is part of its "Show Your Stripes” campaign. The nine dollars is in honor of number 9, Joe Burrow, of course. The offer ends Sunday.
WKRC
Cincinnati forecast: Friday flurries possible, expect more snow this weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's back to Winter for Cincinnati. Thursday's thunderstorms and high winds are long gone and temperatures on Friday drop into the mid 30s all day, and chills in the 20s. There are still a few flurries left over for the last day of the work week. The wind will gust to about 25 mph.
WKRC
Pandemic sitting time may be contributing to stress fractures in kids
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - All that pandemic sit time may be contributing to a rise in stress fractures in kids. The next time you have a fracture or bone break, do not be surprised if you get asked a few questions by your medical team about what is going on with your bones.
WKRC
GE Aerospace headquarters lands in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati is gaining another public company, one that will immediately join the upper echelons of the Fortune 500 upon its debut. On Jan. 4, multinational conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) spun off GE HealthCare as its own public company. By this time next year its energy business will make its public debut as GE Vernova. After that, GE Aerospace will become the new GE, leasing its iconic initials to its sister companies.
WKRC
Spike in interest in learning CPR after Hamlin's injury, but the Red Cross needs support
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The American Red Cross says it has seen quite a spike in sign-ups for CPR training since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. But the Red Cross also needs us to help support and fund those programs. The American Red Cross says that one of the best things we...
WKRC
Loveland holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new public works facility
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Loveland is celebrating something the opening of a new public works facility. A ribbon-cutting was held at the building on Loveland-Madeira Road Saturday. This is the first city building with solar panels. The goal is to use more alternative energy sources to help...
WKRC
Warrick's 18 lead Northern Kentucky over Fort Wayne 74-54
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Marques Warrick had 18 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-54 win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday night. Warrick added five rebounds for the Norse (13-8, 8-2 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 17 points while going 7 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance), and they also had six rebounds and three steals. Trevon Faulkner shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
WKRC
Landlord frustrated after multiple break-ins at apartment building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A local landlord says she has done everything possible to keep one of her apartment buildings secure, and yet it keeps getting broken into. The building, in the 1500 block of Section Road, was first broken into July 4, police confirm. The owner, Vickie Washington, said...
WKRC
Letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Tri-State, postal police says it’s no coincidence
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) – There is danger in delivering the mail is growing across the Tri-State. Almost one year to the day after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Norwood, another postal worker is targeted by thieves in the city. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati Field Office...
Comments / 0