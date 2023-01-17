ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy-style cuisine: Local restaurants partner to create chili pizza

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati cuisine lovers no longer have to choose between local pizza or chili for dinner. Two area favorites -- Fireside Pizza and Camp Washington Chili -- have teamed up to create "The Cincy Special." It's a pizza topped with Cincinnati-style chili, mustard, and hot sauce,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back with a splash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back. The show features dozens of speed boats, pontoons, and kayaks at the Duke Energy Convention Center. On Saturday, a turkey calling contest is scheduled. The show kicks off Friday at 5. Saturday and Sunday things get started at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Stoney is part dog, part polar bear, all sweetness!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Stoney is such a big dog because he's full of love!. The 200-pound pup is very sweet, easy to handle, and absolutely loves cuddling. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society website, or call (513) 541-7387.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sunday snow storm leads to winter fun at the park

CLIFTON (WKRC) - The snow storms on Sunday led to difficulties for drivers across the city. By 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, more than 200 calls had been made to AAA. Yet, while cars and even metro buses were getting stuck in the roads, the weather also led to perfect conditions for snowball fights or sledding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What happened to McDonald's at CVG?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The days of passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) ordering a Big Mac are over. McDonald’s has shut down its longtime location in the airport’s Terminal B food court without giving much of an explanation, CVG officials said. “We were a little...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Big Bone Lick State Park is a window into the past

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Where did the Buffalo Bills get their name? It's in reference to legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody. However, the logo is technically a bison. But you would probably never go to Buffalo to see bison. And fortunately, you don't have to. "Buffalo is more of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

GE Aerospace headquarters lands in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati is gaining another public company, one that will immediately join the upper echelons of the Fortune 500 upon its debut. On Jan. 4, multinational conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) spun off GE HealthCare as its own public company. By this time next year its energy business will make its public debut as GE Vernova. After that, GE Aerospace will become the new GE, leasing its iconic initials to its sister companies.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Loveland holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new public works facility

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Loveland is celebrating something the opening of a new public works facility. A ribbon-cutting was held at the building on Loveland-Madeira Road Saturday. This is the first city building with solar panels. The goal is to use more alternative energy sources to help...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Warrick's 18 lead Northern Kentucky over Fort Wayne 74-54

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Marques Warrick had 18 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-54 win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday night. Warrick added five rebounds for the Norse (13-8, 8-2 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 17 points while going 7 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance), and they also had six rebounds and three steals. Trevon Faulkner shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
FORT WAYNE, IN

