Amsterdam’s WinterFest returning for its second year

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Amsterdam will be holding its second annual WinterFest on Saturday, February 4 from noon to 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by Alpin Haus and takes place at the Alpin Haus Ice Skating Rink in Veterans Park.

Free skate rentals will be available from Cahill’s Sporting Goods of Troy. Cahill’s will be bringing over 250 pairs of skates from youth size 5 to adult sizes.

The event includes music, s’mores to go, hot chocolate and giveaways. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served at 1 p.m.

