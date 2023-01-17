Read full article on original website
Related
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
I've driven 19 electric cars. Here are 4 reasons you should consider buying one (that have nothing to do with the environment).
Electric cars are quick, fun, and packed with cool features. Plus, charging can actually be more convenient than filling up on gas.
torquenews.com
100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
insideevs.com
Tesla Increases The Price Of Its Wall Connector To $425.00
Today, Tesla raised the price of its popular Wall Connector by more than 21%, from $350.00 to $425.00. The 48-amp home and business charging solution can deliver 11.5 kW to the vehicle which is the most power any current Teslas can accept from a 240-v AC charging source. Price changes...
The most and least reliable cars you can buy in 2023, according to Consumer Reports
Toyota makes the most reliable new car you can buy, while Ford makes the least dependable one, according to Consumer Reports. See the list here.
Used cars are finally getting cheaper. Tesla's Model 3 and these 9 models are seeing the biggest price drops.
Secondhand Toyota RAV4s and Ford Mustangs have become thousands of dollars cheaper in just the last few months as used car prices fall.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect
YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Model 3 Attempt To Drive Through Deep Water
Today we came across a new video with a Tesla electric car that drove through the water that was covering the streets. The attempt completely surprised people that were reporting on the site about the flooded area, as it was not considered the right thing to do, not even in an electric car.
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 and Ford Bronco - A Surprising Comparison
A video shows a comparison between a Ford Bronco and a Tesla Model 3. It has some surprising things in it. There is a video about a Tesla Model 3 and a Ford Bronco. The creator of the video wanted to make this video because he was looking to buy a vehicle. He wanted a rugged off-road video. He put down an order for a Ford Bronco and the wait time was a year.
torquenews.com
Toyota Hybrids See Largest Jump In Used Value - Tesla Model 3 Sees Big Drop
A new study shows that over the past 12 months, used Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are increasing in value. By contrast, the Tesla Model 3 has seen the largest decline in value. A new study conducted by iSeeCars analyzing the prices of used vehicles in America over the past...
torquenews.com
Elon Agrees Tesla May Build a Small Portable Powerwall To Replace a Gas Generator
One day in the foreseeable future Tesla may have a new product: a small portable Powerwall that can replace a gas generator, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed to like the idea. "I would love to see Tesla build a small portable PowerWall that replaces this," Sunday night tweeted a Tesla blogger, named Whole Mars Catalog. Tesla CEO Elon Musk apparently liked the idea and tweeted a short response, triggering a long thread discussion on the subject of portable Powerwalls replacing the widely-used gas generators. "Maybe one day," responded Elon Musk in a short tweeter reply.
makeuseof.com
What Are Tesla Driver Profiles? 4 Things You Should Know
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you share a vehicle, you know how annoying it can be to manually adjust your seat, mirrors, and steering wheel—again and again. Many people use their vehicle's memory feature to avoid this time-consuming reset process. This technology automatically recreates pre-set conditions with the touch of a button.
Apple Reportedly Puts AR Glasses On Back Burner As It Plots Less Expensive, Mixed-Reality Headset
Shifting strategy in favor of an affordable mixed-reality headset, Apple may be refocusing plans away from the rumored AR glasses reportedly in production.
Elon Musk Says New Twitter Blue Plan Will Cost More But Have Zero Ads
Earlier this week, Musk posted on Twitter that "ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big," adding that both these issues will be resolved soon
Hidden Samsung Galaxy Features That Will Make Your Phone Even Better
Samsung Galaxy smartphones are super versatile, but you might not realize all these hidden Samsung Galaxy features that make your phone even better.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0