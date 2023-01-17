Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you share a vehicle, you know how annoying it can be to manually adjust your seat, mirrors, and steering wheel—again and again. Many people use their vehicle's memory feature to avoid this time-consuming reset process. This technology automatically recreates pre-set conditions with the touch of a button.

