Lansing, MI

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
Around Lansing This Weekend: Blue Men, RVs, Wine & More

No one wants to be stuck inside all weekend long in the middle of January. Here are some things to plug into if you want to get out-and-about January 19-22, 2023. MSU Pavilion hosts the 25th Annual Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show this Thursday (1/19) through Sunday (1/22). The event promises more than 25 RV dealers with more than 200 RV units on display, "from lightweight to luxury, toy hauler to tent camper."
LANSING, MI
Have You Ever Wanted to Own a Cute Little Ice Cream Shop in Corunna?

A Butter Pecan Sundae with Hot Fudge. That would be my featured special every day if I owned an ice cream shop. (Trust me, it's amazing.) Just for fun, we're showing you some pics of a local ice cream shop that just went up for sale. It was formerly known as 'SuperCone' and the listing is being handled by the Full Circle Real Estate Group in Holly.
CORUNNA, MI
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary

A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
DEWITT, MI
Here’s Where You Can Find the 20 Best Meals in Lansing

We have a lot of options for dining in Lansing. Whether it's a burger, steaks, seafood, sushi, soup, Mexican, middle eastern, Chinese or whatnot, where are the best meals in Lansing?. Of course, it all depends on your mood and your taste. I like to get your input. I asked...
LANSING, MI
5 Lansing Breakfast Spots With the Best Waffles

Lansing has no shortage of places that offer up a fantastic breakfast. However, not all restaurants offer up waffles. I'd think that any place that serves breakfast should serve waffles, but it might have to do with the special equipment that's needed; I truly have no idea though. I just love waffles so much that I'd love them for breakfast just about anytime.
LANSING, MI
Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing

The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

