Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
Chicago Bulls begin crucial stretch of winnable games

Coming off a win in Paris, the Chicago Bulls are opening up a stretch of games on Monday that could play a big role in potential playoff seeding. It’s a small sample size, but the Bulls have won two games in a row; one coming over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors and the other overseas against the Pistons. Riding two victories, Chicago now faces a slate of very winnable games over their next four.
