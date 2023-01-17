Read full article on original website
Teachers cash in on record year for Education Foundation grants
KINSTON, N.C — As part of their social studies work, Kristina Jones’ fifth graders will learn about the 50 states by using their iPads to create tourism commercials. Working closer to home, Betsy Mercer’s students will use digital tools to monitor the weather in their own backyard. The entire fourth grade at La Grange Elementary […]
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been found guilty by a Columbus County jury in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her body...
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
UPDATE: Public Safety Memorial cleaned of ‘anti-Christian’ graffiti; two juveniles confess to crime
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Public Safety Memorial vandalized with graffiti and ‘anti-Christian’ symbols has been cleaned. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the memorial, which shares a parking lot with the Tar Landing Baptist Church, was defaced over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office says...
State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers, 4 assigned to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The State Highway Patrol recently graduated 36 new troopers, with a few heading to the Cape Fear. Two troopers have been assigned to Brunswick County, one to New Hanover County and one to Columbus County. The graduation ceremony was held at the 157th Basic Highway...
Murderer Paroled by State
Jeffrey Allen Lane, who stabbed an 88 year old woman to death in 1990, is a free man. The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved Lane’s latest application for parole, according to a press release. He was approved for release on Jan. 14, 2021, and granted release Jan. 9 after having met all conditions for release.
3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address
SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
UNCW names new Chief of Police
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following a national search, the University of North Carolina Wilmington has named a new Chief of Police. Frank V. Brinkley has been picked for the role. He will start March 27th. Brinkley joins UNCW from the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, where he...
American Legion hosts 9th Annual Chili Cook Off
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The American Legion of Post 10 in Wilmington hosted one of its most popular events this weekend. It’s bragging rights for the ones making the chili, and a good deal for people who love chili. There were 11 rounds of chili samples for everyone to try.
Wilmington Elks Lodge hosts Crystal and Craft Faire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Elks Lodge 532 in Wilmington hosted a “Craft and Crystal Faire” over the weekend that had a little something for every body. Over 50 crafters & vendors presented an exciting variety of creative items from décor & gifts to collectibles & one-of-a-kind finds.
Local archaeologists dig for more of Wilmington’s past
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of Downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archaelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years now. Everything...
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Austyn Grainger was last seen around 8:15 Thursday evening in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland. Grainger was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red...
Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The trial is underway for Broderick Jones, a man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to a crash that killed two Wilmington teens in Feb. 2017. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office says that Jones was leaving a Super Bowl party...
FEDS: Kinston drug dealer who also threatened police officers & their families sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted Kinston drug dealer who prosecutors said threatened police officers and their families is going to spend the next nine years in federal prison. Joseph “Mike Mike” Wilson was sentenced on two counts of distribution of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilson pled guilty...
Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies now wearing body cameras
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office now has deputies wearing body cameras. Last year, the sheriff’s office was awarded a grant from the Department of Justice to purchase the cameras. They are now in after some supply chain issues. The deputies started using the cameras last week. Sheriff Chris Thomas said these […]
26 arrested in Bladen County ‘Operation Street Sweep’; 12 people still wanted
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Tuesday operation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit served outstanding arrest warrants on over three dozen known drug dealers and their associates in around Bladen County. 23 individuals were arrested, three individuals who are currently in state or local confinement...
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on Friday, Jan. 20. The crash occurred on Sidbury Road near Farm Road at around 4:14 p.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the deputy was traveling...
