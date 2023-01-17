ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Teachers cash in on record year for Education Foundation grants

KINSTON, N.C — As part of their social studies work, Kristina Jones’ fifth graders will learn about the 50 states by using their iPads to create tourism commercials. Working closer to home, Betsy Mercer’s students will use digital tools to monitor the weather in their own backyard. The entire fourth grade at La Grange Elementary […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WILMINGTON, NC
WTVM

Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Murderer Paroled by State

Jeffrey Allen Lane, who stabbed an 88 year old woman to death in 1990, is a free man. The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved Lane’s latest application for parole, according to a press release. He was approved for release on Jan. 14, 2021, and granted release Jan. 9 after having met all conditions for release.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address

SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW names new Chief of Police

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following a national search, the University of North Carolina Wilmington has named a new Chief of Police. Frank V. Brinkley has been picked for the role. He will start March 27th. Brinkley joins UNCW from the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, where he...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

American Legion hosts 9th Annual Chili Cook Off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The American Legion of Post 10 in Wilmington hosted one of its most popular events this weekend. It’s bragging rights for the ones making the chili, and a good deal for people who love chili. There were 11 rounds of chili samples for everyone to try.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Elks Lodge hosts Crystal and Craft Faire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Elks Lodge 532 in Wilmington hosted a “Craft and Crystal Faire” over the weekend that had a little something for every body. Over 50 crafters & vendors presented an exciting variety of creative items from décor & gifts to collectibles & one-of-a-kind finds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local archaeologists dig for more of Wilmington’s past

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of Downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archaelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years now. Everything...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Austyn Grainger was last seen around 8:15 Thursday evening in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland. Grainger was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies now wearing body cameras

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office now has deputies wearing body cameras. Last year, the sheriff’s office was awarded a grant from the Department of Justice to purchase the cameras. They are now in after some supply chain issues. The deputies started using the cameras last week. Sheriff Chris Thomas said these […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy