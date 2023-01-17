ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Manitowoc Emergency Management Director Talks Winer Preparedness

Manitowoc County’s Emergency Services Director advises local residents to be prepared in 2023. Kayla Beckerdite says everybody talks about New Year’s resolutions, but if you have travel plans, she said putting together that car emergency kit she said is very important. It should include “…jumper cables, blankets, water,...
Healthiest Manitowoc County Unveils Youth Resource Hub

Healthiest Manitowoc County, the member organizations of the Youth Agency Network, and Coolest Coast have collaborated to launch a new online resource: The Youth Resource Hub of Manitowoc County. The Youth Resource Hub is an online resource center and one-stop-shop for youth and their families, caregivers, and advocates who want...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– The Manitowoc Police Department has released its monthly report for December. Click here to see how things changed over the past year. – $175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. Click here to learn more about the order. –...
Blood Donors Sought With Next Blood Drive January 31st

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors as every 2 seconds someone in this country needs blood. Your blood donation can help save lives. The next blood drive in our lakeshore area is on Tuesday, January 31st from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street.
Competency Hearing Scheduled for Green Bay Homicide Suspect

Another competency hearing has been scheduled for the Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man eleven months ago today. The defense team for Taylor Schabusiness informed the court on Friday that a previously ordered competency exam was completed last week, and that a report should be available by February 10th.
Green Bay Man Charged in Bank Robbery Case

A Green Bay man has been charged for his role in a bank robbery last week. Officers took 61-year-old Mark Vogel into custody shortly after the incident last Wednesday at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has charged Vogel with...
Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
American Legion Post 477 Invites Women Veterans to Tell Their Story

American Legion Post 477 in St. Nazianz is inviting women veterans to tell their stories as a part of the I Am Not Invisible Campaign. This campaign was started by Army Veteran Elizabeth Esatbrooks as a way for women to tell their military stories, and to help them navigate the VA healthcare system.
Appleton Police Explains What to Do if You Accidentally Call 911

What are you supposed to do when you accidentally call 911?. It’s a problem many people have when they get a new cellphone or smartwatch, as those devices have the ability to call 911 without being unlocked. Some have even accidentally placed that call while the phone was in...
Ships Sweep Bay Port And Dvorachek Joins 1000 Point Club At Reedsville

Manitowoc Lincoln 78 Bay Port 68. De Pere 97 Green Bay Preble 33. Pulaski 62 Sheboygan South 37. Sheboygan North 68 Notre Dame 58. Ashwaubenon 71 Green Bay Southwest 56. Manitowoc Lutheran 61 Reedsville 56. ( During that contest, Zach Dvorachek reached and exceeded the 1,000 point mark in his high school career totalling 20 points in the Panthers loss. Camden Dvorachek chipped in 15 points to go along with 17 rebounds. The visiting Lancers had 3 players in double figures lead by Derek Laabs with 18 points. Noah Czarneski tallied 16 and Noah Lukasek added 12 points.)
Local Bowler Rolls 300 Game At Meadow Lanes West

A 300-game highlighted league bowling action Thursday in the city of Manitowoc. Terry Strauss rolled his perfect game as part of a 792 Men’s National Honor Count series in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West. Strauss also had games of 279 and 213. Gary Kott was just...
Norman G. Loeh

Norman G. Loeh. age 79 of rural Whitelaw (Manitowoc County) passed away unexpectedly at his residence Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. Norman was born in Manitowoc on October 6, 1943 to the late Norman H. and Ann (Nemecek) Loeh. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1961 and was a Veteran of the United States Army, 1965-1967, having been stationed in Germany for 18 months. Norman married Bonita (Bonnie) Burish on August 17, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Kellnersville. She was his sweetheart for 54 years.
Numerous Local and Area Basketball Teams in Action Tonight

Manitowoc Lincoln and Roncalli Boys Basketball teams play conference home games tonight while Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers both have road assignments. In the FRCC, the Ships host Bay Port, Notre Dame is at Sheboygan North, Pulaski visits Sheboygan South in the season’s second coaching matchup of the Shaw brothers, Ashwaubenon goes to Green Bay Southwest and #1 De Pere is home for Green Bay Preble.
