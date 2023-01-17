Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Warrior Nun’ fans buy billboard outside Netflix headquarters asking for a third season
Warrior Nun fans have rented a billboard outside of Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters, asking for a third season. Netflix cancelled Warrior Nun last month, shortly after the release of its second season, despite the show reportedly scoring the highest audience ratings ever for a Netflix show. Since the cancellation,...
NME
‘That ‘90s Show’ viewers praise Netflix reboot: “A sequel series done right”
Viewers have praised Netflix sitcom That ‘90s Show, describing it as a worthy successor to That ‘70s Show. Set in 1995, the sequel series features a mix of new and returning characters. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as grandparents Kitty and Red Forman respectively, while other original stars Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and others make guest appearances.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
NME
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’
The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME
Watch Rag N’ Bone Man perform with Barry from ‘Eastenders’
Rag N’ Bone Man made a surprise appearance on stage last night, joining Eastenders star Shaun Williamson in Tunbridge Wells. Williamson – most famous for playing Barry in the long-running soap opera – was hosting one of his ‘Barrioke’ events at the Forum venue in the Kent town on Saturday (January 21), where he sings along to chart-topping hits.
NME
Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ spoof ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘M3GAN’
The latest episode of Saturday Night Live featured spoofs of The White Lotus and M3GAN – check them out below. Aubrey Plaza was the guest host of last night’s SNL (January 21) and joined the cast to riff on The White Lotus, which she recently starred in. Dubbed...
NME
Is Tess really dead in ‘The Last Of Us’?
The second episode of The Last Of Us continues the show’s trend of heartbreaking and surprising deaths. Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.
NME
‘Cobra Kai’ to end after newly confirmed sixth season
Cobra Kai has been renewed by Netflix for a sixth and final season. The fifth season of the Karate Kid dropped on the streaming service in September 2022 and saw the return of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), as they prepared to take on Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) growing karate empire.
NME
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”
Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
NME
Kim Petras shares pulsing new track ‘brrr’
Kim Petras has released a new single, ‘brrr’ – check it out below. The track is the artist’s first new song since November’s ‘If Jesus Was A Rockstar’, with more new music reportedly planned to come throughout 2023. Petras describes the industrial-inspired pop...
NME
Bad Boy Chiller Crew lead line-up for Croatia’s Hideout Festival 2023
Croatia’s Hideout Festival has announced the second wave of acts to join its 2023 line-up. The festival will take place along Zrce Beach in Novalja, Croatia from June 25 to June 29. Joining this year’s line-up is English group Bad Boy Chiller Crew and US DJ and producer Honey Dijon, as well as DJs Hedex, LF System and Chase & Status.
NME
The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced for London’s All Points East 2023
The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play a huge gig in London for All Points East 2023 this summer – see the full line-up below and find ticket details here. The bands will head to Victoria Park on Friday, August 25, joining Stormzy‘s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ as the second gig of the summer series.
NME
Aphex Twin teases Field Day 2023 appearance
Aphex Twin has launched a cryptic new website teasing a potential performance at the 2023 edition of Field Day. This week (January 19) a new website titled 190823.co.uk appeared online, with Aphex Twin’s iconic logo attached. The date – August 19, 2023 – coincides with the date of Field...
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ confirms Deadpool release date in hilariously chaotic trailer
Firaxis has released a chaotically hilarious trailer to announce the release date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ first downloadable content (DLC) – check it out below. The Good, The Bad And The Undead is due for release January 26 and will make Deadpool a playable character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
NME
Drake teases new album and tour at Apollo Theater show with appearances from Dipset and 21 Savage
Drake performed a career-spanning SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night (January 21), while teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. During the mammoth set, Drizzy performed tracks from all seven of his solo albums. Those included...
NME
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’
Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
NME
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner has revealed that he broke more than 30 bones in his snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. The actor was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU after he was crushed by his snowplough earlier this month. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries”. He received emergency surgery the following day, according to a statement from his representative.
NME
Queen launch 50-week YouTube series celebrating live legacy
Queen have launched a 50-week Youtube series called Queen: The Greatest Live, which is set to offer fans an insight into their live on the road. It is the sequel to their previous YouTube series Queen: The Greatest, which was announced in March 2021 and told the band’s story from their earliest shows to their return with Adam Lambert. The new series promises “rare archive live footage, contemporary performances and behind-the-scenes interviews from across Queen’s five decades”.
NME
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will be Steam Deck Verified at launch
Warner Bros. Games has confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will be Steam Deck Verified when it launches next month. Set for release February 10, Hogwarts Legacy will be “wholly supported” by the Steam Deck after the Harry Potter game met a strict set of criteria created by Valve to earn the “Verified” title.
Comments / 0