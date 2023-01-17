Read full article on original website
Jared Gibson
4d ago
this man lost his wife along with 250 million, jeopardized his relationship with his children all because he's too stupid to realize his time passed quite a while ago. step away Tom. it's over
6
Guest
4d ago
This past year has be alot for anyone to go through with the divorce and the total breakdown of his team and inadequate coaching-nothing to work with there.I’ll judge him on the dynasty that he built and the ability Brady still has-all class.
4
