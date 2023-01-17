According to the pilot, she departed on a cross-country flight on the day of the accident. During cruise flight at an altitude of 5,500 feet above ground level, the Cessna 177RG’s engine stopped. She was able to restart the engine and radioed “mayday” to air traffic control. The engine began to lose power again and she made a forced landing in a field near Richmond Hill, Georgia.

RICHMOND HILL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO