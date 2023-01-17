THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft not in progress. Officers were informed the victim’s girlfriend was using a cell phone that belonged to the male victim and she informed him that she had lost it. The male explained she also told him she believes someone may have sold the phone at the ecoATM kiosk. He was unable to provide officers with a name of the suspected person. Officers were able to check the cell phone IMEI number and identify who had deposited the phone into an ecoATM kiosk. The victim did not want any charges pressed against the suspect, and no further action will take place.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO