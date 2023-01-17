ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Prep roundup: Columbus girls soccer moves on in MHSAA Class 5A playoffs

JACKSON — Columbus High School boys and girls soccer both traveled to Jackson for the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs, with the girls defeating Jim Hill, 6-0, and the boys losing to Callaway, 2-1. It was a rough one for the boys team, coming up a goal short on the road. The girls will continue their postseason run, traveling to play Vicksburg on Tuesday in the second round.
COLUMBUS, MS
‘Best game ever’: New Hope boys outlast Columbus in triple-OT thriller

NEW HOPE — Drew McBrayer staggered to a black folding chair on the sideline and asked a favor no one who had watched the past two hours of action could refuse. After a marathon, triple-overtime win over crosstown rival Columbus on Friday night, the New Hope High School boys basketball coach could finally relax a bit.
COLUMBUS, MS
Mississippi State football lands Vanderbilt transfer quarterback Mike Wright

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State added a familiar name to its quarterbacks room Sunday afternoon. Former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright committed to the Bulldogs on Sunday, he announced on Twitter. Wright entered the transfer portal Dec. 5 at the end of the 2022 season. Mostly playing behind AJ Swann for...
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville boys come back from double-digit deficit to defeat Tupelo

STARKVILLE — The atmosphere in the gym at Starkville High School on Friday felt like a state championship game. Arguably the best two teams in MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1, Starkville and Tupelo were knotted up in a big-time battle down the stretch, but from the outset, Tupelo was the team in charge.
STARKVILLE, MS
Logan Burges’ hat trick sends Caledonia boys soccer to second round of MHSAA Class 4A playoffs

CALEDONIA — Slow starts can often be the difference between wins and losses, and on Saturday, Caledonia boys soccer certainly felt the brunt of that against Kosciusko. The Cavaliers, playing host to the Whippets in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs, took some time to get things going, and unfortunately for them, Kosciusko took advantage in the 23rd minute.
CALEDONIA, MS
Art gallery opening at MSU

Opening on Thursday, in the Visual Arts Center Gallery at Mississippi State University, Sean Star Wars: American Dream / Mississippi Nightmare is an exhibition of bold, multi-colored prints by Mississippi printmaker Sean Star Wars. On Thursday, Sean Star Wars will give a talk in 209 Briscoe Hall on MSU’s main...
STARKVILLE, MS
Columbus VFW presents awards for essay contest

Students and members of Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4272 gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the winners of this year’s “Patriot’s Pen” and “Voice of Democracy” essay contests and Teacher of the Year. The winners were awarded a total of $3,750 in prize money.
COLUMBUS, MS
Fannie Roberson

CRAWFORD — Fannie M. Roberson, 63, died Jan. 15, 2023. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with the Rev. Sammie White officiating. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
CRAWFORD, MS
‘Music Days’ invite high school, community college students to The W campus

The Department of Music at Mississippi University for Women will host its annual “Music Days” for area high school and community college students on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4. “For this year’s event, we hope to show our visitors the high quality of music education they will receive at The W, The family atmosphere of our department and the overall great vibe the W campus has to offer on a daily basis,” said Valentin Bogdan, professor of music.
COLUMBUS, MS
Sandra Holiday

STARKVILLE — Sandra Latrisha Holiday, 42, died Jan. 4, 2023, in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
West Point church pitches in money, labor to spruce up chapel at Clay jail

WEST POINT — It’s not every day you drive past a jail and see two men holding a ladder up to a window. In this case it wasn’t an escape in progress, but a church group seeking to better the lot of the inmates at the Clay County Jail in West Point. Saturday morning, members of the First Presbyterian Church were putting the finishing touches on a renovation of the jail chapel that started last year.
WEST POINT, MS
Area schools got $80M from ESSER. How are they spending it?

On hot, muggy days, the floors in Fairview Elementary can be coated with moisture due to the building’s poor temperature regulation, says Principal Monte Ewing. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, unit being installed will help correct that. “We’ve had some complications with the current HVAC...
STARKVILLE, MS

