Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Columbus girls soccer moves on in MHSAA Class 5A playoffs
JACKSON — Columbus High School boys and girls soccer both traveled to Jackson for the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs, with the girls defeating Jim Hill, 6-0, and the boys losing to Callaway, 2-1. It was a rough one for the boys team, coming up a goal short on the road. The girls will continue their postseason run, traveling to play Vicksburg on Tuesday in the second round.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball comes up one comeback short in home loss to Florida
STARKVILLE — It took the Mississippi State men’s basketball team until midway through the second half Saturday night to make its run against Florida at Humphrey Coliseum. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Gators were prepared to make a run of their own. After back-to-back 3s by MSU tied...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus girls beat New Hope in back-and-forth game to stay alive in 1-5A
NEW HOPE — Yvonne Hairston was disappointed but not deterred when her Columbus High School girls basketball team lost two weeks ago at home to rival New Hope. “I think by the time we get to see them again, we’ll kind of figure it out,” Hairston predicted.
Commercial Dispatch
‘Best game ever’: New Hope boys outlast Columbus in triple-OT thriller
NEW HOPE — Drew McBrayer staggered to a black folding chair on the sideline and asked a favor no one who had watched the past two hours of action could refuse. After a marathon, triple-overtime win over crosstown rival Columbus on Friday night, the New Hope High School boys basketball coach could finally relax a bit.
Commercial Dispatch
‘I’m cheering everybody’: Amid Columbus-New Hope rivalry, a rare neutral fan makes presence known
NEW HOPE — Jason McElveen cheered loudly when Columbus High School junior Dariyah Webb sank a 3-pointer from the right corner during the fourth quarter Friday at New Hope High School. McElveen shouted in celebration again seconds later when the Trojans’ Lailah Henderson answered the bucket with a layup....
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women use big fourth quarter to overwhelm Auburn for first SEC home win
STARKVILLE — Things got much more tense than Mississippi State fans were expecting at Humphrey Coliseum on Thursday night as Auburn caught fire in the third quarter. Shooting 80 percent from the field, the Tigers took their first lead of the game and just couldn’t miss as the two teams were deadlocked at 47-47 headed to the fourth.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football lands Vanderbilt transfer quarterback Mike Wright
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State added a familiar name to its quarterbacks room Sunday afternoon. Former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright committed to the Bulldogs on Sunday, he announced on Twitter. Wright entered the transfer portal Dec. 5 at the end of the 2022 season. Mostly playing behind AJ Swann for...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville boys come back from double-digit deficit to defeat Tupelo
STARKVILLE — The atmosphere in the gym at Starkville High School on Friday felt like a state championship game. Arguably the best two teams in MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1, Starkville and Tupelo were knotted up in a big-time battle down the stretch, but from the outset, Tupelo was the team in charge.
Commercial Dispatch
Logan Burges’ hat trick sends Caledonia boys soccer to second round of MHSAA Class 4A playoffs
CALEDONIA — Slow starts can often be the difference between wins and losses, and on Saturday, Caledonia boys soccer certainly felt the brunt of that against Kosciusko. The Cavaliers, playing host to the Whippets in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs, took some time to get things going, and unfortunately for them, Kosciusko took advantage in the 23rd minute.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point’s Corbin Hendricks follows in footsteps of coach, signs with William Carey
WEST POINT — West Point baseball head coach Mitch Bohon had a big smile across his face on Thursday afternoon. Just before the Green Wave held batting practice, the third member of this year’s senior class held his signing day inside the baseball team’s indoor facility, officially signing with a place all too familiar to Bohon.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football hires Syracuse’s Mike Schmidt, makes changes to finalize 2023 coaching staff
STARKVILLE — Zach Arnett finally has his first coaching staff in place. The new Mississippi State head football coach has finalized his 2023 on-field staff, MSU announced Friday afternoon. The announcement included the hire of Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt, who will be the Bulldogs’ new tight ends...
Commercial Dispatch
CLPLS to host traveling exhibit ‘Decade of Action: Jackson State, Lynch Street and the Civil Rights Movement’
The Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System will host the award- winning exhibit “Decade of Action: Jackson State, Lynch Street and the Civil Rights Movement” from Feb. 2 through Feb. 28 in the Meeting Room of the Columbus branch. The exhibit explores the Civil Rights Movement on Lynch Street from...
Commercial Dispatch
Art gallery opening at MSU
Opening on Thursday, in the Visual Arts Center Gallery at Mississippi State University, Sean Star Wars: American Dream / Mississippi Nightmare is an exhibition of bold, multi-colored prints by Mississippi printmaker Sean Star Wars. On Thursday, Sean Star Wars will give a talk in 209 Briscoe Hall on MSU’s main...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus VFW presents awards for essay contest
Students and members of Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4272 gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the winners of this year’s “Patriot’s Pen” and “Voice of Democracy” essay contests and Teacher of the Year. The winners were awarded a total of $3,750 in prize money.
Commercial Dispatch
Fannie Roberson
CRAWFORD — Fannie M. Roberson, 63, died Jan. 15, 2023. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with the Rev. Sammie White officiating. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
‘Music Days’ invite high school, community college students to The W campus
The Department of Music at Mississippi University for Women will host its annual “Music Days” for area high school and community college students on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4. “For this year’s event, we hope to show our visitors the high quality of music education they will receive at The W, The family atmosphere of our department and the overall great vibe the W campus has to offer on a daily basis,” said Valentin Bogdan, professor of music.
Commercial Dispatch
Sandra Holiday
STARKVILLE — Sandra Latrisha Holiday, 42, died Jan. 4, 2023, in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ raised cottages reflect the town’s early role as a cultural crossroad
In examining the historic architecture of Columbus, the earliest houses other than log construction are the vernacular frame and brick raised cottages and the late Federal style houses. Stylistically the oldest surviving houses in Columbus are raised cottages and today’s column will take a look at them. Gideon Lincecum...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point church pitches in money, labor to spruce up chapel at Clay jail
WEST POINT — It’s not every day you drive past a jail and see two men holding a ladder up to a window. In this case it wasn’t an escape in progress, but a church group seeking to better the lot of the inmates at the Clay County Jail in West Point. Saturday morning, members of the First Presbyterian Church were putting the finishing touches on a renovation of the jail chapel that started last year.
Commercial Dispatch
Area schools got $80M from ESSER. How are they spending it?
On hot, muggy days, the floors in Fairview Elementary can be coated with moisture due to the building’s poor temperature regulation, says Principal Monte Ewing. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, unit being installed will help correct that. “We’ve had some complications with the current HVAC...
Comments / 0