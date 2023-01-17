Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens And Rumored Uncle Howdy Reportedly Backstage At WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble premium live event is only a skip and a hop away for WWE, which means more things are bound to be happening on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." And some of those happenings seem to involve stars crossing over from one show to a next, as well as mysterious men getting involved in matches named after early 2000s sci-fi films and sponsored by Mountain Dew.
Arn Anderson Believes Tag Team Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Arn Anderson believes a legendary tag team should easily get the nod into the WWE Hall Of Fame. On the latest episode of "ARN" with co-host Paul Bromwell, "The Enforcer" was asked if one of his best friends in wrestling, the late Bobby Eaton should go into the WWE Hall Of Fame as a singles star or as a member of the infamous Midnight Express alongside Stan Lane.
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's Status For Royal Rumble
What does WWE's Ronda Rousey have in common star with Milwaukee Beers star Joseph "Coop" Cooper after he went to Calcutta? We still have no clue where Rousey is. Indeed, Rousey hasn't been seen since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last month. Now a new report suggests Rousey may be M.I.A. about as long as "Coop" was during that Calcutta trip.
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
Tony Khan Confirms Big 2023 Plans For The Briscoe Brothers
The Briscoes may not have been able to find their way onto AEW programming at all in 2022, but plans were in place for the legendary Ring of Honor tag team to have a massive presence in 2023 with the brand they'd become synonymous with. Mark and Jay Briscoe just became ROH World Tag Team Champions for the 13th time in December and, with an ROH television show slated to come as part of the revamped Honor Club, AEW President Tony Khan did have plans to make the Briscoes the cornerstones of the ROH tag team division.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
Kofi Kingston Reveals When Big E's Next Neck Scan Is
Since suffering a broken neck during a "WWE SmackDown" match last March, the status of Big E's in-ring career has been in question. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," Big E's longtime New Day partner Kofi Kingston shared an update on his friend's recovery process, including when Big E will have his neck looked at once again.
The Latest On Whether Cody Rhodes Is Cleared To Wrestle
Cody Rhodes' long-awaited return to WWE was confirmed on Monday, but even with that piece of news, "The American Nightmare" may not have been given the green light to wrestle — at least not yet. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that, while Rhodes has been...
Mercedes Mone Trains With Former WWE Turned NJPW Stars
Mercedes Mone entered NJPW in a big way at Wrestle Kingdom 17, laying out KAIRI and challenging her for the IWGP Women's Championship at the upcoming Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. That's next month though, which means the former Sasha Banks has plenty of time to get ready. And she's doing so with another former WWE star turned NJPW star, and an NJPW star turned WWE star turned NJPW star again. On Instagram Thursday evening, KUSHIDA posted a photo of himself, Mone, and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, following a training session at NJPW's LA Dojo. KUSHIDA later posted a second photo, showing himself and Mone training in the ring.
Tonight's WWE SmackDown Venue Evacuated Last Night
It has emerged that a serious incident took place yesterday inside the venue that will host tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which could have affected WWE's preparations for the live show had it occurred today. According to The Detroit News, an ammonia leak, which can be fatal if high levels of the gas are released, was found in the basement of the Little Caesars Arena at around 3:15 pm local time. As a result, the venue was immediately evacuated. Even though strict measures came into effect to combat anyone falling ill or being injured, two men, understood to be in their 20s, were taken to a local medical facility with chemical burns after being in the area where the leak was located.
Renee Paquette And Saraya Dance Backstage At AEW With Former WWE Star
A "Total Divas" reunion in AEW? It wasn't onscreen, but three former cast members did reunite backstage at "AEW Dynamite" in Fresno on January 18. It's not uncommon to see photos or footage of Renee Paquette and Saraya hanging out together backstage at AEW's tapings. The two became friends in WWE, and now their friendship remains strong all these years later. Most recently, the duo crossed paths with former WWE star Summer Rae — Paquette revealed through her Instagram story that Rae was visiting backstage at this week's "Dynamite." The trio were filmed dancing around together, with Paquette captioning her post with, "The reunion I knew I needed."
Bad Bunny Declined To Musically Collaborate With Two WWE Stars
A former WWE star recalled the time he and his then-tag team partner were denied a musical collaboration with Bad Bunny. John Hennigan (known as John Morrison in WWE) and The Miz feuded with Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, leading to a tag team match on night one of WrestleMania 37 back in 2021. Bad Bunny and Priest ended up winning the match, and it was the Latin music sensation's performance that garnered headlines. Appearing on "Power Up With Tony Horton," Hennigan reflected on the storyline involving Bad Bunny and how impressed he was by the music artist's commitment.
Behind-The-Scenes WWE SmackDown News On The Street Profits
"WWE SmackDown" comes to us live tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as we get ever closer to the Royal Rumble, but don't be surprised if some familiar faces from "WWE Raw" pop by as well. Fightful report that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are in Detroit this evening for the "SmackDown" tapings. That said, Fightful does note that WWE typically has "Raw" stars work the post-show dark matches fairly regularly.
Bobby Lashley Sends Message To Austin Theory Ahead Of 'Raw Is XXX'
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley is looking to teach WWE United States Champion Austin Theory a lesson. Lashley took to Twitter to send out a message to Theory ahead of their title match at "Raw Is XXX." "Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk. Especially on a night like #WWERAW...
Pro Wrestling Friends And Fans Raise Huge Sum For Jay Briscoe's Family
The wrestling world has been mourning the tragic death of Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) this week after he sadly lost his life in an automobile accident. While this has been an upsetting period, it has once again shown the power of the professional wrestling community, as people came together to raise over $200,000 to help support Briscoe's family during this tough time. A Give Send Go campaign was set up earlier this week, and there have been some notably large sums of money donated by some big industry names, with Chris Jericho donating $15,000 to the cause.
Backstage News On AJ Styles Almost Appearing At Recent Non-WWE Event
O.C. member Karl Anderson found himself in a complex position when he returned to WWE in October while simultaneously holding on to New Japan Pro-Wrestling's NEVER Openweight Championship. Luckily, an agreement was forged between both companies, allowing Anderson to defend the title on two occasions, including the grand stage of Wrestle Kingdom 17, and almost had a familiar face in his corner.
Jazz Pushed To Win WWE Women's Tag Titles With This Attitude Era Star
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was established in December 2018 amid WWE's game-changing women's revolution. Notably, it was the first time the company's female division had a tag team title following the discontinuation of the original Women's Tag Team Championship in 1989. Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz, who debuted for the Stamford-based company in 2001, recently discussed whether she would have had any desire to compete in a tag team during her tenure with the promotion.
Chris Jericho Reacts To Being In The Raw Is XXX Promotional Video
Chris Jericho might be an AEW star right now, but he was recently featured on WWE programming during a promotional video for the upcoming "Raw Is XXX" show. The video package featured a range of iconic moments from "WWE Raw," and that just so happened to include Jericho's classic debut for the company.
