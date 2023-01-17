ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
Tybee Island Restaurant Week begins Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s going to be a weekend filled with food on Tybee Island. As they kick off their restaurant week this weekend. Here to tell us all about what you need to know and some of the delicious dishes you’ll be able to try is Cassidi Kendrick.
Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend. The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next...
Buddy Watch Inc. unveiling new site to help veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few hours Buddy Watch will be having its ribbon cutting ceremony for their future site that will help homeless veterans. The site is five acres on the South Coastal Highway in Midway. And here to tell us all about the new community is...
Fighting your way into a healthier 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we all settle into a new year, WTOC has shown you a few unique ways to get into an exercise routine in 2023. A local combat sports gym coach spoke with WTOC to explain what kind of health benefits it may bring. It’s a blood-pumping...
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
INTERVIEW: Phil Keoghan from Tough as nails

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An all new episode of Tough as nails will appear on WTOC Wednesday night. Working-lass Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and skill. WTOC’s Becky Sattero sat down with the host Phil Keoghan for an one-on-one interview.
INTERVIEW: Michael O’Neal, the Executive Director at Parent University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When it comes to effective parenting, having a community who helps one another build a foundation of confidence and support makes all the difference. Here in the Coastal Empire one local leader is determined to make early childhood development education available to all parents and guardians.
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
United Way: Read United Telethon happening next Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reading to children has a proven impact on encouraging them to read more, and the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Read United programs focus on that year-round, and especially one day next month. Community leaders and volunteers will visit classrooms and read to young...
