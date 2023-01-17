Read full article on original website
Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
Community Memory Event held to show collected items, capture memories of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives Department and the Crusader Club hosting a Community Memory Event. They collected items like pictures, documents, and recipes. Residents could also record their voices to tell a story or describe an event. The director of Savannah’s Municipal Archives...
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.
Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
Learn to make a signature pasta dish with Frali Gourmet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not everything we consider Italian food is actually Italian. But Franco Marra, the owner of Frali Gourmet in downtown Savannah, just returned from Italy and he is here to make an authentic dish from his homeland.
Tybee Island Restaurant Week begins Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s going to be a weekend filled with food on Tybee Island. As they kick off their restaurant week this weekend. Here to tell us all about what you need to know and some of the delicious dishes you’ll be able to try is Cassidi Kendrick.
Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend. The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next...
Savannah State University to hold 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University is bringing back its 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival!. This will be the first time having this festival in three years with in-person events. This year’s theme is “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.”. They will be honoring Westley...
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
Buddy Watch Inc. unveiling new site to help veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few hours Buddy Watch will be having its ribbon cutting ceremony for their future site that will help homeless veterans. The site is five acres on the South Coastal Highway in Midway. And here to tell us all about the new community is...
Fighting your way into a healthier 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we all settle into a new year, WTOC has shown you a few unique ways to get into an exercise routine in 2023. A local combat sports gym coach spoke with WTOC to explain what kind of health benefits it may bring. It’s a blood-pumping...
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
INTERVIEW: Phil Keoghan from Tough as nails
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An all new episode of Tough as nails will appear on WTOC Wednesday night. Working-lass Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and skill. WTOC’s Becky Sattero sat down with the host Phil Keoghan for an one-on-one interview.
INTERVIEW: Michael O’Neal, the Executive Director at Parent University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When it comes to effective parenting, having a community who helps one another build a foundation of confidence and support makes all the difference. Here in the Coastal Empire one local leader is determined to make early childhood development education available to all parents and guardians.
Meeting Manilow: Savannah band teacher talks about big night, big award from music icon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At Savannah High you don’t have to look far to find people who haven’t been impacted by Reginald Mitchell. “He has done everything for us, outside and inside of school. He’s been a great mentor to all of us,” said senior Keshawn Dickson.
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
All lanes of DeRenne Avenue open after construction on collapsed sewer line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All three eastbound lanes of DeRenne Avenue are officially back open. This all comes after a sewer line collapsed back on Jan. 2. The City of Savannah made an announcement earlier in the week that the expected reopening was mid-day on Friday. According to the Georgia...
United Way: Read United Telethon happening next Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reading to children has a proven impact on encouraging them to read more, and the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Read United programs focus on that year-round, and especially one day next month. Community leaders and volunteers will visit classrooms and read to young...
