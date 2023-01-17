FirstFruits Farms is applying data-science to the apple category, investing heavily with its newly-formed Data Science Center of Excellence. “The center allows us to merge two important parts of our company into one cohesive and collaborative team,” said Melissa Hunter, data analyst at FirstFruits Farms. The newly formed department is a intentional move to not only embrace, but equip FirstFruits Farms’ sales and marketing teams with live analysis from their in-house data team.

