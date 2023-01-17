Read full article on original website
Related
theproducenews.com
CMI visualizes flavor profiles to boost sales
CMI Orchards is bringing apple-eating into the 21st century with Flavogram, a visual guide to apple flavor profiles. “We’ve taken what has historically been a one dimensional approach and increased the breadth and depth with which we describe and compare apple varieties,” said Rochelle Bohm, vice president of marketing for CMI Orchards.
theproducenews.com
Starr Ranch Growers says trust is key to JUICI’s success
Starr Ranch Growers of Wenatchee, WA, known for its premium branded JUICI apple, highlighted retailer support, consumer engagement, and the importance of developing trust with retailers and consumers, all in promotion of this year’s winter apple crop. Krista Beckstead, brand manager at Starr Ranch, highlighted the importance of retail...
theproducenews.com
Sunrise Logistics, Mike Laws of Laws Logistics announce strategic partnership
Sunrise Logistics Inc., a 3PL service provider of the Four Seasons Family of Cos., has formed a strategic partnership with Mike Laws of Laws Logistics, a supply chain solutions company specializing in produce and perishable freight. This partnership provides shippers with the combination of Sunrise Logistics’ reliable 3PL cold chain...
theproducenews.com
FirstFruits Farms, leveraging data-driven category management
FirstFruits Farms is applying data-science to the apple category, investing heavily with its newly-formed Data Science Center of Excellence. “The center allows us to merge two important parts of our company into one cohesive and collaborative team,” said Melissa Hunter, data analyst at FirstFruits Farms. The newly formed department is a intentional move to not only embrace, but equip FirstFruits Farms’ sales and marketing teams with live analysis from their in-house data team.
theproducenews.com
Church Bros. VP expanding role
Mike Manderson is taking on an expanded role at Church Bros., effective immediately. Manderson joined Church Bros. in June of 2022 as vice president of warehousing, distribution and fulfillment. In his time at the company, Manderson has made significant strides at improving processes and streamlining operations and will now take on leadership of the appointment loading and logistics departments.
Comments / 0