Mobile, AL

WPMI

Mobile planning $13 million Public Safety Training Facility

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the contract, the facility would “combine resources from Mobile’s Police, Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services Departments to provide a multidisciplinary and comprehensive training center”. The facility would be approximately 21,126 square feet and be built on a site yet to be determined...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile County Commission seeking input for housing grant priorities

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Death investigation underway after incident at police precinct

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 7:02 p.m., officers from precinct 2, 5541 Highway 90, responded to a vehicle entering the parking lot. The officers approached the vehicle and discovered two adult male occupants. One of the occupants was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MCPSS honors 2022 Teachers of the Year

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — They are among the very few people we trust to spend the day with our children. To hold their hands, give them advice, and teach them the lessons they need to know to be successful in life. They are our teachers, and Friday, Mobile County...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Foley woman charged with forging checks belonging to family member

FOLEY, Ala. -- A Foley woman is being charged for allegedly forging checks belonging to a family member. Earlier this month, Foley Police started investigating fraudulent activity. It led Foley detectives and Baldwin County deputies to arrest Emily Adams. Foley Police say Adams admitted to forging three checks belonging to...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Metal detectors may not be a cure all for school shootings

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student was found with a gun at B.C. Rain High School. That happened on Tuesday, and it has folks wondering if more security measures are needed and which measures would be effective. I took those questions to a researcher who spent a lot of time looking into school safety. He says metal detectors alone may not be enough. He also says school shootings can be preventable.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

