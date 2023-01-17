Read full article on original website
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years
Hard rock veterans Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years. Fozzy (fronted by pro wrestler Chris Jericho) and Pistols at Dawn will support the trek, which kicks off May 3rd in San Diego. The tour wraps up on June 10th in San Antonio, Texas. Ticket...
Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour with Lamb of God
The new incarnation of Pantera will embark on a full-scale North American tour. The legendary metal band has announced an extensive run of headlining dates, with Lamb of God as direct support. The headlining outing kicks off July 28th in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and runs through a September 15th concert in...
100 gecs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates
100 gecs will be going 100 MPH in Spring 2023, announcing an expansive North American tour in support of their forthcoming March 17th album, 10,000 gecs. Following a previously announced trek through New Zealand and Australia, the duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les will once again hit the road beginning April 4th in San Jose, California. The 31-date speed run includes stops in Chicago, Montreal, New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping May 21st in Anaheim, California. Machine Girl will provide support for the entirety of the trek.
How to Get Tickets to Pantera’s 2023 Tour
Long dormant metal icons Pantera are back in action with a full North American tour in 2023. The run marks the legendary act’s first trek across the continent in over two decades, so you better plan ahead before tickets go on sale. The band’s new lineup features two of...
The National Announce New Album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, 2023 Tour Dates
The National have readied their next album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find is out April 28th via 4AD, and it comes with a lengthy run of 2023 tour dates. What’s more, first single “Tropic Morning News” is available to stream now.
How to Get Tickets to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “ACT: SWEET MIRAGE” Tour
K-pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER have confirmed a return to the road in 2023 with their second world tour,”ACT: SWEET MIRAGE.” Their previous tour of the US sold out within minutes, and members of MOA should expect the same this time around. The group is currently gearing up...
Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single “Rapture”: Stream
Rival Sons have released a riff-heavy new single, “Rapture,” off their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER. The California rock band has also announced that DARKFIGHTER will now arrive on June 2nd, roughly three months later than the album’s original release date of March 10th. In addition, Rival Sons have shared details of a companion album called LIGHTBRINGER, due out in late 2023.
Jesus Piece Announce New Album …So Unknown, Unleash “Gates of Horn”: Stream
Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, …So Unknown, due out April 14th via Century Media Records. The band has also unveiled the new single “Gates of Horn.”. “Gates of Horn” follows the single “An Offering to the Night,” which was released in early December, just making it into Heavy Consequence’s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2022.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
'Targeted event': 12 injured in mass shooting at nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
12 people were injured in a nightclub shooting Sunday at Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Yaeji Details New Album With a Hammer and Spring 2023 Tour
Korean-American singer and producer Yaeji has detailed her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, out April 7th via XL Recordings. The news arrives with a run of 2023 North American tour dates and lead single “For Granted.”. Yaeji recorded With a Hammer in New York, London, and Seoul, mixing...
Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream
Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
Wednesday Announce New Album Rat Saw God, Share “Chosen to Deserve”: Stream
Happy hump day! Wednesday have announced that they will return this spring with their third album Rat Saw God, out April 7th via their new label home Dead Oceans. To celebrate the news, the Asheville indie rock band have shared the new single “Chosen to Deserve” today, as well as a bunch of tour dates for 2023.
Van Conner, Founding Bassist of Screaming Trees, Dead at 55
Van Conner, co-founder, bassist, and key songwriter for the seminal alternative rock band Screaming Trees, is dead at the age of 55. HIs passing was announced by his brother, Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner, in a social media statement. “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55,” he wrote. “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…”
