ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 2

Related
New England Today

40 Cozy Fireside Experiences in New England

Few things are as cozy and inviting as a crackling fire on a cold New England winter night. Looking to add a fireside to your next dining or getaway experience? These forty spots will spark your interest. RHODE ISLAND. Edgewood Manor, Cranston. Just south of Providence and blocks from Edgewood...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NECN

Authorities Alert Boat Operators About Whales in Cape Cod Bay

Massachusetts authorities sent out an advisory about possible collision with a large number whales that have been sighted in Cape Cod Bay. The North Atlantic right whales were spotted feeding by the Center for Coastal Studies in the lower and eastern Cape Cod Bay on January 18. The center documented...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: Strong coastal storm to hit state with more snow, rain

Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as another winter storm is on the way Sunday. Following a period of wintry precipitation that dropped both snow and rain on communities across Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, dry and seasonable weather returned to the state after sunrise Saturday. However, the mild conditions won’t last long, as a strong coastal storm is expected to hit the state and much of New England with more snow and rain late Sunday into Monday night, according to forecasters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Another Winter Storm on the way

After some fresh snow across most of New England this morning, another winter storm is on the way, with more snow, sleet, and rain for the area. Sunday evening rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into Southern New England and quickly overspread the area. Rain is expected generally south of Boston and up to rt. 128 north and west. Some spots may see snow and rain mix between rt. 128 and rt. 495, while locations into Worcester County, Western Mass, and Southern New Hampshire stick to all snow. This setup is expected to continue through early Monday morning, with highest snow amounts around 6″ from northern Worcester County into Southern New Hampshire.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
949whom.com

Regal Cinemas Closing These Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts

Going to the movies is always the perfect thing to do on a rainy day or even for a night out with friends or family (or even your average date night - dinner and a movie). Unfortunately, it is time for some movie theaters to close their doors in New England. No more movie screenings, no more popcorn, and no more hoping that you don't have teenagers in the back row.
MAINE STATE
pupvine.com

15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog

If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
country1025.com

Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs

Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA

Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy