Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Otisville, New York Bears Celebrate 28th Birthday at Wildlife Center
A group of bears is celebrating a birthday this week in the Hudson Valley. The Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York is an organization that has been around for years and its mission is "to provide safety and nurturing to animals that are truly orphaned and prepare them to return to a life in the wild."
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
Latest Upstate NY Snow Predictions: Up To 8 in. For Some Areas Sunday
Another winter storm is heading to Upstate New York this weekend and potential snowfall totals are starting to come into focus. And this next storm is looking like it will bring more snow to most of the Capital Region. Like Thursday and Friday's winter storm, this one will bring a...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Is This Yours? New York Forest Rangers Find Ditched Jeep on State Land
Who hasn't had the urge to take your car or truck off-road and rip it through the mud. Heck, some of us don't even call it an urge. It's just another day in Upstate New York. It's all fun and games until two things happen. You get stuck or you break the law.
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations
This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
Famous Upstate NY Dog on Permanent Display at the Smithsonian
Did you know a famous pooch originally from Albany is on permanent display at America's most famous museum?. In 1888, a postal clerk at the Albany post office began letting his dog Owney accompany him to the workplace everyday. It's been said that Oweny was either attracted to the smell or texture of mailbags, and would often sleep on them.
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions.
Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years
Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?
If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
Johnstown man faces 20 years for drug distribution
A Johnstown man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine base in Schenectady.
Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
WRGB
Rensselaer women waited 50 hours to be seen in ER; died one month later
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man is telling CBS6 that back in October his mother waited over 50 hours in the ER waiting room before being seen. But, this is not unique to Albany Med and it’s impacting more than just patients. Davey Routte says he brought his...
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0