Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
Jackley gears up for first legislative session back in AG’s office
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is back on his “old job,” after a four year gap in between. And while the experience from 10 years of prior service has helped guide the way, it has still been a bit of an adjustment for South Dakota’s top law enforcement officer, as he prepares to push a full docket of bills through the state legislature.
Noem pushes for investigation into release of Social Security numbers
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Noem urged investigations into the release of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers by the January 6th Committee. Noem pushed Attorney General Merrick Garland to examine the apparent violation of federal law, in a letter. She also requested that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Ethics Committee investigate the breach.
South Dakota legislature considering lowering mandatory school attendance age
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2009 the South Dakota Legislature voted to raise the mandatory school attendance age to 18. This week lawmakers are trying to reverse that by introducing Senate Bill 65. In South Dakota, children are required to attend school on a regular basis until the age...
Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract
Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
New North Dakota legislator writes up bill defining ‘milk’
His definition says milk specifically comes from a 'healthy four-legged hooved animal', including cows and goats.
Proposed Change for Drop Out Age
Proposed Change for Drop Out Age
South Dakota governor's grocery tax repeal hits GOP pushback
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering a number of tax cuts this year, including Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the grocery tax. The only problem is deciding on which ones. Republican lawmakers are proposing alternative tax cut schemes, such as scaling back the sales tax and property tax. Other lawmakers also say the state has a long list of programs to fund this year, leaving little room in the surplus for tax cuts. Although Democrats have proposed grocery tax cuts for years, they gained a powerful bipartisan ally when Noem made it a key part of her reelection campaign. Noem, who is considering a 2024 White House bid, has trumpeted the proposal as the largest tax cut in South Dakota history. Noem says cutting the tax, which brings in more than $100 million annually, would help household budgets squeezed by inflation.
Housing bill stalls in the South Dakota State House
Housing bill stalls in the South Dakota State House
Noem answers questions about possible presidential run
In an interview with Robert Costa, the chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News, Noem said she doesn't feel rushed "at all" to make a decision on a 2024 run.
SD Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school.
Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!
Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
