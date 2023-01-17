ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling

A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
theproducenews.com

SOE aims to maintain integrity of the organic supply chain

The Strengthening Organic Enforcement final rule establishes additional risk-based requirements intended to maintain integrity of the organic supply chain through fraud prevention. Specific aspects of the SOE final rule will reduce the types of uncertified operations in the organic handling supply chain, require import certificates for all organic products entering the United States, and provide additional oversight authority to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Organic Program.
WGAU

Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia's military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy