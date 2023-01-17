ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut

Route 15 North in New Haven Reopens After Crash

Route 15 north in New Haven has reopened after a crash on Sunday afternoon. State police said the highway was closed at exit 59. At one point, there was more than 2 miles of congestion in the area. The highway has since reopened. According to the state Dept. of Transportation,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 15 closes roadway, causes delays

WOODBRIDGE/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 15 in Woodbridge is currently shut down due to an accident investigation. The accident occurred on Route 15 north near Exit 59 in New Haven. According to police reports, the accident happened around 1:27 p.m. Sunday. Emergency services and the local fire departments were...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven. Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Closed After Crash

Both sides of New Britain Avenue are closed in West Hartford Friday morning. Police said a commercial vehicle hit wires near 1031 New Britain Ave. The road is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue and police advise drivers to seek alternate routes through the area.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

33-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead On Whalley

A 33-year-old New Havener named Michael Wint was shot to death while sitting in his car on Whalley Avenue early Saturday morning, becoming the city’s fifth homicide victim this month. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell announced Wint’s homicide in an email press release sent out Saturday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

I-84 east closed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Hartford because of a jackknifed tractor trailer. State police said the highway is shut down in the area of exit 50. The tractor trailer is leaking fluids and DEEP is cleaning up the spill, police said. Authorities said...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

5 injured, including 4 firefighters in Meriden house fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Four firefighters and one home occupant were injured in a three-alarm house fire Saturday evening on the corner of Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden. The victim was found unconscious on the third floor of the three-story home and is now in critical, but stable condition at the Jacobi Medical […]
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Body Found In Easton: Report

A death investigation was under way over the weekend in Easton, according to a report by LehighValleyLive. The body was found on the property of a home on the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street Saturday, Jan. 21, the outlet said citing local police. The Northampton County DA was reportedly...
EASTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Multiple Firefighters Injured Battling 3-Alarm Meriden Blaze

Sirens blaring on North Broad Street in Meriden as fire crews rushed to the scene of a home bursting with flames Saturday afternoon. Before firefighters arrived, bystanders sprung into action. “I opened the gate and went to the side door, and I started banging on the screen door, which was...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Hospitalized After Accident During Construction in Wilton

One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident in Wilton Friday morning. Police said there was an accident at a structure on Cannon Road that is under construction. One worker was taken to an area hospital and another was treated at the scene. Officials from the Wilton...
WILTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police identify man killed in EH hit-and-run

EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified George Tetteh-Quarshie, 70, of East Hartford as the man killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night. Police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets at around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was struck by an automobile. Police...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

