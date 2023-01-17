Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Route 15 North in New Haven Reopens After Crash
Route 15 north in New Haven has reopened after a crash on Sunday afternoon. State police said the highway was closed at exit 59. At one point, there was more than 2 miles of congestion in the area. The highway has since reopened. According to the state Dept. of Transportation,...
Eyewitness News
Crash on Route 15 closes roadway, causes delays
WOODBRIDGE/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 15 in Woodbridge is currently shut down due to an accident investigation. The accident occurred on Route 15 north near Exit 59 in New Haven. According to police reports, the accident happened around 1:27 p.m. Sunday. Emergency services and the local fire departments were...
Police: Woman killed in multi-car crash in Bridgeport
It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Linen Avenue. Yuri Barral was traveling west when he crashed into Gladys Andrade's vehicle.
Serious injuries caused by two-car collision on Rt 9 in Middletown
Multiple people are hospitalized after a two-car collision with a stolen car on Route 9, Sunday morning.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven
A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven. Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Closed After Crash
Both sides of New Britain Avenue are closed in West Hartford Friday morning. Police said a commercial vehicle hit wires near 1031 New Britain Ave. The road is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue and police advise drivers to seek alternate routes through the area.
East Hartford Woman, 33, Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Glastonbury
Connecticut State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a 33-year-old woman dead. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in Hartford County. A 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling in Glastonbury on Route 2 westbound, east of Exit 8, in the left lane of two when the driver lost control of vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.
33-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead On Whalley
A 33-year-old New Havener named Michael Wint was shot to death while sitting in his car on Whalley Avenue early Saturday morning, becoming the city’s fifth homicide victim this month. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell announced Wint’s homicide in an email press release sent out Saturday...
Eyewitness News
I-84 east closed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Hartford because of a jackknifed tractor trailer. State police said the highway is shut down in the area of exit 50. The tractor trailer is leaking fluids and DEEP is cleaning up the spill, police said. Authorities said...
5 injured, including 4 firefighters in Meriden house fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Four firefighters and one home occupant were injured in a three-alarm house fire Saturday evening on the corner of Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden. The victim was found unconscious on the third floor of the three-story home and is now in critical, but stable condition at the Jacobi Medical […]
Eyewitness News
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire on the corner of Bunker Ave. and Broad St. in Meriden left multiple people injured. But before the fire department arrived, three men, bystanders, saw the flames and knew something needed to be done. “I was at the car wash and I just happened...
Body Found In Easton: Report
A death investigation was under way over the weekend in Easton, according to a report by LehighValleyLive. The body was found on the property of a home on the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street Saturday, Jan. 21, the outlet said citing local police. The Northampton County DA was reportedly...
NBC Connecticut
Multiple Firefighters Injured Battling 3-Alarm Meriden Blaze
Sirens blaring on North Broad Street in Meriden as fire crews rushed to the scene of a home bursting with flames Saturday afternoon. Before firefighters arrived, bystanders sprung into action. “I opened the gate and went to the side door, and I started banging on the screen door, which was...
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Cars Speed Through Hamden, New Haven
A man has critical injuries after being shot while speeding next to another car through Hamden and New Haven Friday afternoon. New Haven Police said they were called to a hospital in town after a person with a gunshot wound showed up. A 21-year-old resident was shot while two cars drove next to each other speeding.
YAHOO!
Plainfield crash left a man comatose in October. Why is his family accusing state police?
GRISWOLD —The family of a severely injured Norwich man is accusing a state police trooper of failing to report an October vehicle pursuit in Plainfield that ended with a crash and their loved one in a coma. During a Friday afternoon press conference at the Comfort Inn in Griswold,...
NBC Connecticut
One Hospitalized After Accident During Construction in Wilton
One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident in Wilton Friday morning. Police said there was an accident at a structure on Cannon Road that is under construction. One worker was taken to an area hospital and another was treated at the scene. Officials from the Wilton...
NBC Connecticut
Victim of Fatal Tractor Trailer Overpass Fall in Westchester County ID'd as CT Driver
Police identified the victim of the fatal accident in which a tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.
Police identify man killed in EH hit-and-run
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified George Tetteh-Quarshie, 70, of East Hartford as the man killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night. Police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets at around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was struck by an automobile. Police...
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
Comments / 0