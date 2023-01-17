ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Change of venue proposed in FIJI hazing case

By Ethan Heinz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32q1zb_0kHefCyv00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One of the men accused of hazing a pledge at a former University of Missouri fraternity asked Tuesday for a change of venue in his criminal case.

Benjamin Karl, who is accused of taking part in the alleged hazing incident that left Danny Santulli unable to see, walk and talk, made an appearance in a Boone County courtroom Tuesday.

Karl's lawyer Benjamin Faber said they are seeking an opportunity for a fair trial because the heavy circulation of social media posts about the case and intense media attention after Santulli's alcohol poisoning.

"There's been substantial amounts of media coverage in this case," Faber told Judge Josh Devine. "There's a petition online signed by 120,000 people asking for basically all the members of the FIJI (Phi Gamma Delta) fraternity be charged with criminal offenses."

Faber said the attention the case is receiving on social media is overwhelmingly negative. He said he believes this would not lead to an unbias and fair trial.

Faber said a change of venue could help level the playing field.

"As the defense, we're not really in the position to address that," Faber said. "It's unethical for us to counter or push back against that information (in media)."

The state didn't object to changing the venue or bringing in a jury from elsewhere.

"The concern is that the jury pool might be somehow so biased against your client that you can't get a fair trial," Devine said. "If we change the jury pool to a different jurisdiction that analysis changes right?"

"Yes," Faber said.

Devine will rule on the question later. He said some fact-finding will need to take place first.

"Obviously the motion is going to be granted," Devine said. "It's just a question of where we're going to send the case, or procedurally how we're going to do that. My hope would be we could easily bring a jury in from another county and just try the case here."

A status hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. March 20.

The post Change of venue proposed in FIJI hazing case appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Public Schools sends letter to governor about drag performance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In response to statewide backlash, Columbia Public Schools superintendent sent an open letter to Gov. Mike Parson about a field trip some students attended that included a drag performance. Parson is among several Republican Missouri politicians who spoke out Friday about CPS's field trip to Columbia's Annual "Columbia Values Diversity" Breakfast. The The post Columbia Public Schools sends letter to governor about drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bench trial continues for Jefferson City man accused of killing Lincoln University student

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man facing murder charges for a shooting in 2018, is set to continue his bench trial on Friday morning at the Cole County Courthouse.  Alfred Chism Jr. allegedly admitted to killing a Lincoln University student back in 2018. According to court documents, Chism says he shot Charon Session in self-defense. Chism claimed Session had been verbally harassing him prior The post Bench trial continues for Jefferson City man accused of killing Lincoln University student appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Verdict in 2018 Jefferson City murder trial expected to be announced next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The verdict for a Jefferson City murder case is expected to be announced next week. Alfred Chism Jr. was in the Cole County Courthouse on Friday. Judge Daniel Green is expected to release his verdict at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chism is charged with first-degree murder and armed-criminal action. Both sides wrapped The post Verdict in 2018 Jefferson City murder trial expected to be announced next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. Devin The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Chariton County prosecuting attorney charged 52-year-old Sherri L. Laws with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Keytesville. Chariton County deputies were called to a Keytesville home for a fight and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and another man who had also been shot, Troop B The post One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in Paris Road gas station shooting is in Boone County Jail, has court hearing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was allegedly involved in a Dec. 19 shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia is now in the Boone County Jail. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. Johnson was arrested in St. Louis last week. The post Man accused in Paris Road gas station shooting is in Boone County Jail, has court hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect. CPD tweeted that someone entered a home at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the Cascades subdivision. The individual allegedly attempted to enter another residence before leaving the area in a black car. (1) We're asking for your help to The post Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man convicted in funeral home shooting sentenced to 34 years

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Chesterfield man who was convicted in relation to an attempted shooting at a funeral home was sentenced Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Bradley E. Duncan, 57, was sentenced to a total of 34 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He received 15 years for first-degree domestic assault, another 15 The post Man convicted in funeral home shooting sentenced to 34 years appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy