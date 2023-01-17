ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

kymkemp.com

‘Frozen River’ Causes Crash on Ukiah’s Lovers Lane

A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Windsor man arrested for possession of ghost gun

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A Windsor resident was arrested in Petaluma for possessing a concealed and loaded ghost gun Friday night, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly after 9 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted after a police officer noticed a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes on Highway 101 southbound. The officer smelled […]
PETALUMA, CA
kymkemp.com

18 Months After an Attempted Murder on a Covelo Cannabis Grow, MCSO Books the Suspect into the Jail

A year and a half ago, a cannabis cultivator shot another on a remote grow east of Covelo. Out of the eyes of the public, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect, Jose Javier Salazar Cruz, and issued a warrant for attempted murder. In October 2022, the long arm of the law caught up with the suspect in New Mexico. Now, 18 months after the crime, the suspected shooter is in custody awaiting trial behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail.
COVELO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Windsor Attorney Charged with Embezzling Over $500,000

An attorney from Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and embezzling cash from family trusts. Santa Rosa police arrested Michael Voorhees on January 11th, but his arrest wasn’t made public until Thursday. Voorhees is accused of stealing at least half-a-million-dollars from trust funds he was managing with late real estate investor Richard Holm, who died last May. Voorhees is facing seven felony charges.
WINDSOR, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Injury Crash South of Willits Backed Up Traffic This Morning

A vehicle rolled over while traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 101 this morning south of Willits. The accident blocked the roadway backing up traffic causing delays and sadly resulting in a major injury. Initially reported at 7:35 a.m., a vehicle flipped over, blocked both lanes of the highway,...
WILLITS, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma County hosts hazardous waste disposal event

Many common household products require special disposal including paint, medications, sharps, fluorescent lamps, and household batteries. Residents in Sonoma County can dispose of these products at no charge at Zero Waste Sonoma Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events. Appointments must be made at least 12 hours in advance. The location...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Teenage Boy Hit By Car in Santa Rosa Crosswalk

Santa Rosa police investigators say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Thursday morning. The collision happened just after eight-30 a.m. on Hoen Avenue near Arroyo Sierra Circle. The boy was walking in a crosswalk when he was struck by the car heading eastbound on Hoen Avenue. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The victim was transported to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Part of Joe Rodota Trail closed temporarily to relocate homeless encampments

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Part of the Joe Rodota Trail was temporarily closed on Friday to remove homeless encampments and to remove safety hazards, Sonoma County officials say. The trail, which stretches 8.5 miles, runs alongside Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. It has a popular bicycle and pedestrian path. Workers with Sonoma County Regional Parks put up fencing to close the trail between Hampton Way and Dutton Avenue.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Healdsburg Couple Transforms 100-Year-Old Cottage Into a Modern Home

From the sunny side of their Healdsburg street, Katrina Schjerbeck and Danny Brennan’s vintage two-bedroom Healdsburg cottage looks freshly updated, with tall windows and a new roof and siding. But getting to this end result took more than 10 years, as the family completed a series of projects over...
HEALDSBURG, CA

