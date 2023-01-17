Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
‘Frozen River’ Causes Crash on Ukiah’s Lovers Lane
A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
kymkemp.com
Armed Men Make off With Fifty Pounds of Marijuana From Willits Cannabusiness
Mendocino County law enforcement is on the hunt this afternoon for five men suspected of committing an armed robbery of a Willits cannabis business making off with fifty pounds of bud. Willits Police Sergeant Jordan Walstrom told us the armed robbery was reported at 12:53 this afternoon and occurred on...
Windsor man arrested for possession of ghost gun
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A Windsor resident was arrested in Petaluma for possessing a concealed and loaded ghost gun Friday night, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly after 9 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted after a police officer noticed a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes on Highway 101 southbound. The officer smelled […]
kymkemp.com
18 Months After an Attempted Murder on a Covelo Cannabis Grow, MCSO Books the Suspect into the Jail
A year and a half ago, a cannabis cultivator shot another on a remote grow east of Covelo. Out of the eyes of the public, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect, Jose Javier Salazar Cruz, and issued a warrant for attempted murder. In October 2022, the long arm of the law caught up with the suspect in New Mexico. Now, 18 months after the crime, the suspected shooter is in custody awaiting trial behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
98online.com
Police: 3 arrested after attempted cannabis dispensary burglary near Petaluma, 100 mph vehicle chase
(ThePressDemocrat) Three Bay Area men were arrested Tuesday after authorities responded to an attempted burglary at a cannabis dispensary near Petaluma, the second targeting a dispensary in Sonoma County in two days, according to police. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possessing burglary tools, resisting arrest and evading...
mendofever.com
Creekside Cabins a ‘Public Health Menace’—Inspectors Find RVs Draining Sewage Into Nearby Creek
The County of Mendocino has announced the imminent closure of the Creekside Cabins, an RV park north of Willits that has become the center of public attention after a sinkhole cut off the road in and out of the property over two weeks ago. A press release provided by the...
ksro.com
Windsor Attorney Charged with Embezzling Over $500,000
An attorney from Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and embezzling cash from family trusts. Santa Rosa police arrested Michael Voorhees on January 11th, but his arrest wasn’t made public until Thursday. Voorhees is accused of stealing at least half-a-million-dollars from trust funds he was managing with late real estate investor Richard Holm, who died last May. Voorhees is facing seven felony charges.
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
kymkemp.com
Major Injury Crash South of Willits Backed Up Traffic This Morning
A vehicle rolled over while traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 101 this morning south of Willits. The accident blocked the roadway backing up traffic causing delays and sadly resulting in a major injury. Initially reported at 7:35 a.m., a vehicle flipped over, blocked both lanes of the highway,...
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Man Caught on Camera Peeking Into the Windows of a Woman’s Home
31-year-old Cole Randall Ickes was caught on a camera in the early morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, peeking into the window of a Fort Bragg home located on the 1500 block of Oak Street. Video footage shows him proceeding to attempt entry through the front door that proved locked.
sonomasun.com
Sonoma County hosts hazardous waste disposal event
Many common household products require special disposal including paint, medications, sharps, fluorescent lamps, and household batteries. Residents in Sonoma County can dispose of these products at no charge at Zero Waste Sonoma Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events. Appointments must be made at least 12 hours in advance. The location...
mendofever.com
Cooperative Efforts Between Mendocino Sheriff’s Office and Community Result in the Arrest of Multiple Theft Suspects
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has...
ksro.com
Teenage Boy Hit By Car in Santa Rosa Crosswalk
Santa Rosa police investigators say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Thursday morning. The collision happened just after eight-30 a.m. on Hoen Avenue near Arroyo Sierra Circle. The boy was walking in a crosswalk when he was struck by the car heading eastbound on Hoen Avenue. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The victim was transported to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.
kymkemp.com
Ukiah Man on Active Parole Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to ‘physically harm and kill a 53-year-old female’
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-11-2023 at about 8:15 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to...
Willits News
County of Mendocino plans to put up temporary bridge over sinkhole near Willits
Multiple agencies met Wednesday at the site of a large sinkhole that has been blocking access to an RV park near Willits for about three weeks, Mendocino County officials reported. According to county officials, the large sinkhole was created when heavy rain on Dec. 30 caused a “culvert underneath a...
KTVU FOX 2
Part of Joe Rodota Trail closed temporarily to relocate homeless encampments
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Part of the Joe Rodota Trail was temporarily closed on Friday to remove homeless encampments and to remove safety hazards, Sonoma County officials say. The trail, which stretches 8.5 miles, runs alongside Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. It has a popular bicycle and pedestrian path. Workers with Sonoma County Regional Parks put up fencing to close the trail between Hampton Way and Dutton Avenue.
sonomamag.com
Healdsburg Couple Transforms 100-Year-Old Cottage Into a Modern Home
From the sunny side of their Healdsburg street, Katrina Schjerbeck and Danny Brennan’s vintage two-bedroom Healdsburg cottage looks freshly updated, with tall windows and a new roof and siding. But getting to this end result took more than 10 years, as the family completed a series of projects over...
mendofever.com
A Cyclist Is Dead and an 18-Year-Old Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter After Fatal Clearlake Collision
The following is a press release issued by the Clearlake Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to...
