McGAIR: Former Lincoln High basketball standout Octavio Brito thriving at Keene State

Pawtucket Times
Strong sophomore season translates into All-American recognition for Cumberland High soccer standout Emma Kucal
CUMBERLAND – John Hoxsie believed Emma Kucal was worthy after Kucal’s freshman season with the Cumberland High girls’ soccer team – more specifically, All-American worthy. This past season as a sophomore, in the face of double- and triple coverage, Kucal put the hammer down by registering...
Pawtucket Times
Merrimack 63, St. Francis (NY) 55
MERRIMACK (6-15) Minor 7-11 0-2 14, Bennett 4-9 2-2 13, Derkack 3-4 6-6 12, Savage 2-3 1-1 6, Reid 3-13 6-8 12, McKoy 2-2 0-0 6, Stinson 0-1 0-0 0, Filchner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 15-19 63. ST. FRANCIS (NY) (9-11) Grisby 4-6 0-2 8, Harris 2-5 1-2 5,...
Pawtucket Times
Future Friars forming bond at Southern California Academy
PROVIDENCE – The exact date hasn’t been locked down. Nonetheless, the wheels have been set in motion for three future members of the PC Friar men’s basketball program to check out a home game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion sooner rather than later. The news of Garwey...
Pawtucket Times
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town's police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
