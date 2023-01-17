Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to clear a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walnut and Cabot streets, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 22News contacted the Holyoke fire and police departments and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
