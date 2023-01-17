ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke

By Emma McCorkindale
 5 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to clear a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walnut and Cabot streets, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 22News contacted the Holyoke fire and police departments and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

