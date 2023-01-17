ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matty Healy Sucks Fan’s Thumb During 1975 Concert: WATCH

After going viral for eating raw meat on stage, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is making waves on social media again after videos were posted showing him sucking on a fan's thumb mid-show. The fan, whose bio on Twitter now reads, "yes matty healy sucked my thumb," tweeted the video...
Skrillex Is Back With New Music and He Looks Totally Different Now

Skrillex, the famously long-haired DJ and dubstep icon, is kicking off 2023 with brand new music — and a surprising brand new look. It seems a semi-shaved head, man bun and beard have made all the difference in the DJ's transformation. The "Where Are U Now" artist has long...
Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?

Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out Publicly as Gay

Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they have wondered if Will is gay, and harboring secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike. Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in...
Cardi B Responds to Backlash for Complaining About Grocery Prices

Cardi B is responding to backlash she received for complaining about the climbing prices of groceries. On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Cardi B hopped on Twitter to bite back at people who called her out. "Let me tell you something," the "W.A.P." rapper began. "When I be complaining about food...
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend

The 41-year-old The Gray Man star is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. On Friday (Jan. 6), the couple became Instagram official when the Marvel alum shared a video of the pair scaring each other with the caption, "A look back at 2022." While Evans was the primary instigator at the beginning, Baptista quickly caught on and began to hide around corners to frighten him.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again: REPORT

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have reportedly broken up — again. According to an Us Weekly report published Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the...
