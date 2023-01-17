ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Gordon Ramsay opening Ramsay's Kitchen restaurant in Naperville this spring

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0kHee6o100 Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is planning to open another of his namesake restaurants in downtown Naperville.

"Ramsay's Kitchen" in Naperville is expected to open this spring. It will be at 39 West Jefferson Street in the former Ted's Montana Grill and Oswald Pharmacy space.

This will be Ramsay's 3rd "Ramsay's Kitchen" location in the United States. The others are in Boston and Las Vegas.

The Michelin-star-winning chef known for hosting television shows like "Hell's Kitchen," "Master Chef" and "Kitchen Nightmares" operates 21 restaurants nationwide.

RELATED | Gordon Ramsay to open burger joint at former Chicago Walburgers location

CHICAGO, IL
