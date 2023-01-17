ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX

Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Fightful

WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022

Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
Fightful

Karl Fredericks Makes Appearance At 1/20 NXT Live Event

Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent Karl Fredericks made an appearance at the January 20 NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks confronted Axiom and attacked him. It was reported on January 10 by PWInsider that Fredericks had signed with WWE and had already started at the WWE Performance Center.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Picked Two NXT Stars To Help Him Return To The Ring

Cody Rhodes is on his way back and was recently working to get in-ring clearance. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is Cody Rhodes preparing for his return, he's been at the WWE Performance Center to prepare. Cody Rhodes (and his big ass bus) were both spotted at the Performance Center in late December, as were members of his family and team, including Brandi Rhodes.
Fightful

Matt Cardona Doesn't Own The Rights To Zack Ryder's Song 'Hoeski' If He Did, He'd Re-Release It

Matt Cardona reflects on Zack Ryder's hit song "Hoeski." In the early 2010s, Zack Ryder became a phenomenon in the WWE Universe. Z! True Long Island Story revolutionized how wrestlers use the internet to better market themselves, even wrestlers within the WWE machine. Eventually, Zack Ryder would use the momentum he garnered from the web series to win his first-ever WWE United States Championship and even release his own song.
Fightful

KiLynn King: I'm Still A Free Agent, I'm On The Ride To See What Happens

KiLynn King recalls how she landed her match at NJPW Rumble in 44th Street and discusses her future. In the past, King was a regular on AEW, as she often competed on AEW Dark. Once her opportunities started to dwindle, she explored her options elsewhere, and she became a featured member of the NWA's women's division. King has continued to receive more opportunities with other companies. One breakout moment came when she worked NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, where she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Fightful

Rob Van Dam Discusses The ECW Reboot, Says Vince McMahon Looked 'Really Cool' In A Durag

Rob Van Dam gives some insight into his current day feelings about the ECW reboot. When fans think of the original iteration of Extreme Championship Wrestling, names like Rob Van Dam, Sabu, and Tazz immediately come to mind. When fans think of the ECW reboot that began in 2006, a ton of rough memories come to mind, as WWE's version of the brand was stripped down and much different from the original iteration of the company.
Fightful

Backstage News, Producers From AEW Dynamite In LA

Fightful Select has learned the following producers/coaches for AEW Dynamite, January 11. - Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Jerry Lynn. - Killer & Pillar vs. Toni Storm & Saraya: BJ Whitmer. - Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, Action Andretti promo: Luther. - Elite vs. Death Triangle: Christopher Daniels. Backstage News.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fightful

Full Card Announced For Keiji Muto Retirement Show At Tokyo Dome

Promotions come together for Keiji Muto. Keiji Muto will compete in his final match event on February 21 when he takes on Tetsuya Naito at his retirement show at the Tokyo Dome. The full lineup features cross-promotional matches including IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on GHC Heavyweight Champion...
Fightful

Crowbar Talks His AEW Dark Match Against Joey Janela, Says Janela Requested To Work With Him

Crowbar talks his match against Joey Janela on AEW Dark: Elevation. When wrestling legends are in the twilight of their career, they often become journeymen of some sorts. That is certainly the case for former WCW star Crowbar, who has been making his way around the wrestling scene in recent years. Crowbar, also known as Devon Storm, has made appearances in BEYOND Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling in 2022 alone.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy