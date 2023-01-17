Read full article on original website
Related
Kofi Kingston Says He Has A Couple Years Left On Contract, Wants To Work With New Day After Wrestling
Kofi Kingston discusses potentially winding down his wrestling career. In December 2019, Kofi signed a new five-year deal with WWE, indicating that his contract would run to December 2024. Kingston, 41, joined WWE, signing with their developmental territory, in 2006 and has been part of the company ever since. Speaking...
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For 3/1, Over 20 Promotions To Participate
Companies are coming together. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced an All Star Junior Festival for March 1 at Korakuen Hall. The promotion will feature junior heavyweights from across the world including NJPW, AJPW, DDT, CMLL, NOAH, and more. The event will air on NJPW World. Reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu...
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
RJ City Gets Up Close With Ethan Page's Firm Knockers, John Cena Teases WWE 2K23 Cover | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. - Ethan Page and his tight tits were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Many content creators are teasing the reveal of the upcoming WWE 2K23 cover star, but John Cena can't seem to see who this year's cover star will be.
Rocky Romero: A AEW/WWE/NJPW Supershow Would Be Amazing, You Could Do It At AT&T Stadium
Rocky Romero talks a potential supershow between WWE, AEW, and NJPW. Years before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view happened, fans around the world of wrestling were often dreaming about a crossover show between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Even before that, some fans wanted WWE to do a joint show with a number of other major companies.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022
Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
John Cena Filmed Segment With Austin Theory At WWE Smackdown In Tampa
A changed live event main event could have a lot more behind it than meets the eye. Fightful Select has learned that WWE had at least planned to film something with John Cena and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory while Cena was in for the December 30 Smackdown show.
Karrion Kross On Vince McMahon's Return To WWE's Board Of Directors: No One’s Afraid For Their Job
Karrion Kross comments on Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors. Karrion Kross is one of the many wrestlers that WWE rehired following Vince McMahon's brief retirement in the summer of 2022. Since his return, Kross has been one of the featured stars on WWE SmackDown, currently looking to enter his first Royal Rumble.
Karl Fredericks Makes Appearance At 1/20 NXT Live Event
Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent Karl Fredericks made an appearance at the January 20 NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks confronted Axiom and attacked him. It was reported on January 10 by PWInsider that Fredericks had signed with WWE and had already started at the WWE Performance Center.
Jessica Troy: Everyone Should Be Thankful For How Long Kellyanne Wrestled In Australia
Jessica Troy gives high praise to Kellyanne. The wrestling scene in Australia is populated with many budding superstars, even though that scene recently lost Kellyanne. Before retiring in July 2021, Kellyanne was considered one of the top performers in the country, as she held numerous titles in numerous promotions. Jessica...
Cody Rhodes Picked Two NXT Stars To Help Him Return To The Ring
Cody Rhodes is on his way back and was recently working to get in-ring clearance. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is Cody Rhodes preparing for his return, he's been at the WWE Performance Center to prepare. Cody Rhodes (and his big ass bus) were both spotted at the Performance Center in late December, as were members of his family and team, including Brandi Rhodes.
Matt Cardona Doesn't Own The Rights To Zack Ryder's Song 'Hoeski' If He Did, He'd Re-Release It
Matt Cardona reflects on Zack Ryder's hit song "Hoeski." In the early 2010s, Zack Ryder became a phenomenon in the WWE Universe. Z! True Long Island Story revolutionized how wrestlers use the internet to better market themselves, even wrestlers within the WWE machine. Eventually, Zack Ryder would use the momentum he garnered from the web series to win his first-ever WWE United States Championship and even release his own song.
KiLynn King: I'm Still A Free Agent, I'm On The Ride To See What Happens
KiLynn King recalls how she landed her match at NJPW Rumble in 44th Street and discusses her future. In the past, King was a regular on AEW, as she often competed on AEW Dark. Once her opportunities started to dwindle, she explored her options elsewhere, and she became a featured member of the NWA's women's division. King has continued to receive more opportunities with other companies. One breakout moment came when she worked NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, where she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Rocky Romero Interview | Ace Steel Remembers Jay Briscoe | The Wrestling Perspective Podcast 1/22/23
Ace Steel joins The Wrestling Perspective Podcast for a short time to share stories about his friend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 17th. Rocky Romero is the special guest this week on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast. Here are some topics discussed in this interview. - Rocky...
Rob Van Dam Discusses The ECW Reboot, Says Vince McMahon Looked 'Really Cool' In A Durag
Rob Van Dam gives some insight into his current day feelings about the ECW reboot. When fans think of the original iteration of Extreme Championship Wrestling, names like Rob Van Dam, Sabu, and Tazz immediately come to mind. When fans think of the ECW reboot that began in 2006, a ton of rough memories come to mind, as WWE's version of the brand was stripped down and much different from the original iteration of the company.
WWE Live Event Results From Erie, PA (1/21): Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, GUNTHER, More Compete
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event from Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania on January 21. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Erie, PA (1/21) Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig...
Backstage News, Producers From AEW Dynamite In LA
Fightful Select has learned the following producers/coaches for AEW Dynamite, January 11. - Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Jerry Lynn. - Killer & Pillar vs. Toni Storm & Saraya: BJ Whitmer. - Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, Action Andretti promo: Luther. - Elite vs. Death Triangle: Christopher Daniels. Backstage News.
Full Card Announced For Keiji Muto Retirement Show At Tokyo Dome
Promotions come together for Keiji Muto. Keiji Muto will compete in his final match event on February 21 when he takes on Tetsuya Naito at his retirement show at the Tokyo Dome. The full lineup features cross-promotional matches including IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on GHC Heavyweight Champion...
Crowbar Talks His AEW Dark Match Against Joey Janela, Says Janela Requested To Work With Him
Crowbar talks his match against Joey Janela on AEW Dark: Elevation. When wrestling legends are in the twilight of their career, they often become journeymen of some sorts. That is certainly the case for former WCW star Crowbar, who has been making his way around the wrestling scene in recent years. Crowbar, also known as Devon Storm, has made appearances in BEYOND Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling in 2022 alone.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0