FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Million dollar soccer tournament coming to CaryThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Shoots Past Georgia Tech for 5th Straight Win
The No. 17 UNC women’s basketball team used balanced scoring and hot outside shooting to dispatch Georgia Tech in Carmichael Arena Sunday afternoon. The 70-57 win is Carolina’s fifth in a row after losing four straight, and improves the team to 14-5 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. Its ranking in the AP Top 25 poll is likely to rise for the second straight week.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Not Same Old State
Expect a barnburner at the Dean Dome Saturday afternoon. Sure, Carolina has had N.C. State’s number in the Roy Williams era and, so far, the Hubert Davis tenure. Ol’ Roy used to talk about State being HIS archrival because he grew up outside of Asheville before the David Thompson days, and that only fired up his already established love for UNC. He went on to have a 33-5 domination of the Wolfpack as head coach of his alma mater. In his first season at the helm, Davis swept State with two easy wins.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Murder Arrest, School Survey, Bacot’s Big Night
In today’s news: Chapel Hill police arrest three in a recent murder, Orange County Schools survey parents, and Armando Bacot sets records.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Murder Suspects Apprehended, UNC Beats Duke, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including murder suspects apprehended from a homicide on South Estes Drive Extension last week, UNC women’s basketball beating Duke, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Youth Theater Wins National Award at Atlanta Festival
Students from Pittsboro Youth Theater won a Freddie G Outstanding Production National Theater Award at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, held Jan. 13-15 at the Cobb Galleria Convention Center. Student Amari Bullett received a Freddie G Outstanding Individual Performance award, and students Kai Halford and Rue Schneider were named...
chapelboro.com
Weeks-Long Outage Shows Need for Better Broadband in Chatham County
A neighborhood in the southwest part of the county spent most of October and December without internet or landline phone service, owing to back-to-back, weeks-long broadband outages. Those outages left at least five households along Charlie Cooper Road offline for a combined 51 days within that span of time. The...
chapelboro.com
UPDATE: Chapel Hill Police Locate Missing Senior Citizen
**UPDATE: At 6:25 p.m., the Chapel Hill PD announced that Lydia Upchurch had been safely located, thanking the “many agencies from across the state” that joined in the search.**. The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding an elderly woman last seen...
chapelboro.com
‘How Are We Engaging in Schools?’ Orange County Shares Survey Results
In its first meeting of the year, the Orange County Schools Board of Education discussed results from a survey that aimed to better understand issues facing parents and students. The Panorama Family-School Relationship Survey was administered to Orange County Schools last fall, and educators plan to use the results to...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro Resident, 2 Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Chapel Hill Murder
The Chapel Hill Police Department announced a trio of arrests related to a murder at the South Estes Drive housing complex earlier this month. A release on Friday afternoon said the investigation into the death of K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe resulted in charges against Sarod Folly, a 20-year-old Carrboro resident, and two juvenile suspects. A spokesperson for the Chapel Hill Police Department said two arrests happened on Thursday night, while a third took place Friday morning.
chapelboro.com
Orange County: Community Climate Action Grants, Rural Broadband, and More
Orange County Commissioner Sally Greene spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, January 20th. She discussed Community Climate Action Grants, rural broadband access, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Racial Equity Initiative, Transportation Summit, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, January 20th. He discussed the town’s Racial Equity Initiative, his participation in a recent transportation summit, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro’s Mosaic Tapas Bistro & Wine Bar Announces Closure
The Carrboro business scene lost one of its mainstay restaurants last week, as Mosaic Tapas Bistro & Wine Bar permanently closed its doors. The West Weaver Street restaurant and café known for French cuisine and a variety of share-able plates shared a post on its social media Thursday, January 18 saying it would not re-open. A post on the bistro’s website said its closure began on January 14.
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: January 23-27
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. This week, the spotlight is on Chapel Hill, as the...
chapelboro.com
Former Town of Chapel Hill Employee Arrested on Fraud, Money Laundering Charges
A former transportation engineer for the Town of Chapel Hill is facing 23 counts of felony wire fraud and money laundering related to a Ponzi scheme he ran in the Indian-American community of Cary. Kumar Neppalli, a 56-year-old Cary resident, was arrested Tuesday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According...
