Expect a barnburner at the Dean Dome Saturday afternoon. Sure, Carolina has had N.C. State’s number in the Roy Williams era and, so far, the Hubert Davis tenure. Ol’ Roy used to talk about State being HIS archrival because he grew up outside of Asheville before the David Thompson days, and that only fired up his already established love for UNC. He went on to have a 33-5 domination of the Wolfpack as head coach of his alma mater. In his first season at the helm, Davis swept State with two easy wins.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO